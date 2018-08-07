GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'A Role Model to Ambitious Girls': Twitter Got Very Emotional After Indra Nooyi Stepped Down as PepsiCo CEO

'You are a role model for us. You always inspire us.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 7, 2018, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'A Role Model to Ambitious Girls': Twitter Got Very Emotional After Indra Nooyi Stepped Down as PepsiCo CEO
Image credits: File photo of Indra Nooyi. (Reuters)
Loading...
Indra Nooyi's departure as PepsiCo's CEO has left Twitterati quite emotional. After leading the US food and beverage giant for 12 years, Nooyi has finally decided to hang up her boots.

The 62-year-old CEO will leave the company on October 3 after serving 24 years with the PepsiCo. She will, however, remain as chairman until early 2019.

"Growing up in India, I never imagined I'd have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company," Nooyi, one of the world's most powerful and influential business leaders, said in a statement on Twitter.

"Today is a day of mixed emotions for me. @PepsiCo has been my life for 24 years & part of my heart will always remain here. I'm proud of what we've done & excited for the future. I believe PepsiCo's best days are yet to come," she tweeted.

Her decision to depart the food and beverage giant came as a shock to everyone. But the netizens congratulated Nooyi for spearheading the company for more than a decade and wished her a good luck for the bright future ahead.





















Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...