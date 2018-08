I’m incredibly proud of all we've done over the past 12 years to advance the interests of our stakeholders in the communities we serve. What I admire about our global team is an incredible drive to compete – to be the best, to remain the best. https://t.co/sSNfPgVK6W pic.twitter.com/MT1jzwl9eF

— Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) August 6, 2018



Thank you for your Vision and Leadership over the last 12 years. You are role model for us.. You always inspire us.. @IndraNooyi



— sinik (@dsinik) August 6, 2018





The company has undeniably flourished under your leadership. Looking forward to how you will positively impact our world in this next chapter of your life @IndraNooyi

— Shilpa Varghese (@ShilpaVarghese) August 6, 2018



As a fellow woman who wants to do good on a global scale, thank you for paving the way.



— Marissa Meli (@MarissaMeli) August 6, 2018





The impact of your leadership will be felt around the world for generations. Thank you for the incredible partnership.

— matt derella (@Derella) August 6, 2018



Thank you Indra for your strong leadership & support, you have made an everlasting impression on us all at PepsiCo!!! 💙



— April Cheatham (@april_cheatham) August 6, 2018





Happy and privileged that I was a part of this institution in the very early of my career. I looked up to you the way you made country proud. People will remember your name as the first Indian leading a global brand. All the best.



— Ramurthi Naidu (@Raamurthi) August 6, 2018



Indra Nooyi's departure as PepsiCo's CEO has left Twitterati quite emotional. After leading the US food and beverage giant for 12 years, Nooyi has finally decided to hang up her boots The 62-year-old CEO will leave the company on October 3 after serving 24 years with the PepsiCo. She will, however, remain as chairman until early 2019."Growing up in India, I never imagined I'd have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company," Nooyi, one of the world's most powerful and influential business leaders, said in a statement on Twitter."Today is a day of mixed emotions for me. @PepsiCo has been my life for 24 years & part of my heart will always remain here. I'm proud of what we've done & excited for the future. I believe PepsiCo's best days are yet to come," she tweeted.Her decision to depart the food and beverage giant came as a shock to everyone. But the netizens congratulated Nooyi for spearheading the company for more than a decade and wished her a good luck for the bright future ahead.