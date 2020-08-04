A Russian Cafe Has Employed Owls to Entertain Visitors, People are Loving the Unique Hosts

With an ever-evolving city landscape and changing lifestyle, swanky cafes and restaurants have transformed into spaces where people can chill with pets and even birds. These places are the new hangout zones for people who can enjoy different kinds of species who are welcoming and warm to others.

As the number of public parks has increased, there has been a rise in these cool cafes where people can have their share of good time which is a blessing.

A Russian café seems to have taken the trend a mark higher by permitting visitors to play with some of the wisest known species of birds. Yes if you happen to visit this café in Moscow, the seat adjacent to you will be occupied by a magnificent owl.

A video posted by Russia Beyond, has termed these owls the "new cats", several birds can be seen with guests at the 'Owl House'.

The tweet reads, "Check out these owls behaving like cute pet cats in the Moscow 'owl cafe' reminiscent of the Magical Menagerie in the Harry Potter universe!"

Check out these #owls behaving like cute pet #cats in the Moscow ‘owl cafe’ reminiscent of the Magical Menagerie in the @HarryPotterFilm universe! pic.twitter.com/w98Voh8wOD — Russia Beyond (@russiabeyond) July 30, 2020

Mark Lobyntsev, owner of The Owl House thought of this feature after he came across it on the internet, EuroNews reported. The visitors can freely interact with the birds and perch them on their shoulder and head as well at the same time.

The cafe’s website added that the owls are adapted specially to connect with humans and can be "excellent companions" for the people visiting the cafe.

The users of the micro-blogging site have hit the like button on the post several times. The video has been viewed over 600 times since made available online.