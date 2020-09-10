A Sack of Basmati Rice Just Got a Makeover as Handbag in US and Desi Twitter Can't Handle it

A picture of a tote bag made from a basmati rice sack is doing rounds on social media. A screenshot of an Instagram post that featured the photo of the bag surfaced on twitter. The screenshot shows that the user who shared the image was from Chicago. So, it is being said that the bags are sold in the US.

Lines printed on the bag reads, "Royal basmati rice. Premium aged rice. Naturally aromatic. From the foothills of the Himalayas." The caption in the screenshot reads, "Tote made from a basmati rice bag."

Sharing the screenshot on the micro-blogging site, a user said that she can’t believe this is real. She added that someone might have bought it.

i can’t believe this is real- pic.twitter.com/JXP1mj8OBK — nurhan (@naahrun) September 4, 2020

someone bought it — nurhan (@naahrun) September 5, 2020

The tweet has gone viral, garnering more than 74K likes and over 7K retweets.

Responding to the tweet, a person wrote, “Okkk but this low key is a cool idea..... no one yell me pls.” She also shared a GIF.

Okkk but this low key is a cool idea..... no one yell me pls pic.twitter.com/pZHIX834i4 — nishamilk (@nishamilk) September 5, 2020

Another user said that this is a basmati rice bag and not made from it.

This is litterly a basmati rice bag not made from one, report her for false advertisement — samia (@ainemey) September 4, 2020

“Not them saying they changed it into a tote when it looks exactly the same,” wrote a netizen.

Not them saying they changed it into a tote when it looks exactly the same — sad alfredo queen (@huri__m) September 5, 2020

A twitterati appreciated the “upcycling and eco-friendly aspect of it”, saying that such packing material has always been in fashion and used for necessity as well.

Honestly, I appreciate the upcycling & eco friendly aspect of it. ‍♀️ And this type of of packing material has been used for both necessity & fashion forever. pic.twitter.com/C7oU0E8Dk1 — Ferdalump (@ferdalump) September 6, 2020

A user from Philippines said that they use rice sacks as a carry bag when they go to local markets for shopping.

here in Philippines it's normal! we even use rice sacks as bags for our things when we go and buy to our local/wet markets pic.twitter.com/7A4MK6msER — ✨ (@piarayensii_) September 6, 2020

One netizen said she found it embarrassing, but confessed that she once thought of using a rice bag as a purse.

This is embarrassing but I also once considered using my rice bag like a purse — Tuscany Bernier (@NotYourNiqabae) September 5, 2020

I don't find anything wrong in buying that. At the end, it's serving the purpose, I don't care what's written on it. Something different than star faces or some japanese anime character — Vishal Srivastava (@itsvisher) September 10, 2020

