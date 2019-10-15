A Scene from Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Has Become the Internet's Most Referenced Meme
Phoenix's depiction of the Joker from the Batman universe is earning praises, with many even comparing it to the last depiction of Joker, played by Heath Ledger in the movie, Batman: The Dark Knight.
Joaquin Phoenix's newest movie, Joker, is making headlines for the lead actor's strong performance.
Whether the movie is actually great and matches up to the standard already set from earlier films, or it is a film solely concentrated on the lead character's portrayal - one thing that is sure is that Phoenix's acting does stand out.
This comparison, which perhaps a tad bit obvious, since the movie addresses the origin story of the Joker, and how he became a villain the Batman universe of Gotham, is making the Internet turn sleuths into spotting every possible reference ever.
One particular one, drawing a comparison between the two actors.
for those who didn’t catch the reference #Joker pic.twitter.com/W4YeCCw3wX— Kevin J. (@__greys) October 6, 2019
While someone pointed out that it was, well, obvious.
Isn’t the whole movie a joker reference... https://t.co/b0DAfKUvON— hraci (@yosoyhorse) October 10, 2019
Damn both shots have the joker in them— BOOloo Gang 2019 (@spacejamfan) October 8, 2019
In Joker (2019, directed by Todd Phillips), we see the main character Arthur dye his hair green. This is a subtle nod to the Character called Joker from the series of Indie comics called Batman. Further connections to the comic character have not been found. pic.twitter.com/6HWvzyXriZ— ≈ℚ≈ (@VicBossFaalGein) October 9, 2019
Some pointed out, it was the wrong reference.
Wrong. The shot was a comparison of his sadness of no one noticing him in the beginning to his happiness of everyone paying attention to him at the end. pic.twitter.com/bdeJZrThAH— Brown Recluse (@blkbuddha) October 6, 2019
But people had 'finally started to take notice,' and soon a meme-fest spurred from drawing 'references' to the scene.
For those who didn't catch the reference pic.twitter.com/Q0vSMmvTpK— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) October 9, 2019
For those who didn't catch the reference. pic.twitter.com/JzzbyPaGo1— Arianna Rees (@AriWRees) October 10, 2019
I though Lady Gaga was the reference pic.twitter.com/zkDsbYpTdC— Candy Warhol (@CandyWarhol9) October 10, 2019
for those who didn’t catch the reference, this scene was inspired by the studio ghibli film ‘Spirited Away’ pic.twitter.com/kZcQkfHjpZ— (@chokeonanapple) October 11, 2019
For those who didn’t catch the reference pic.twitter.com/6l72Z4jNEe— Morgane le Fay☾ (@morgancrawf) October 10, 2019
For those who didn't catch the reference pic.twitter.com/N3SusX1peq— Arnold Flores (@typeo13) October 10, 2019
For those who didn't catch the reference: pic.twitter.com/asnmH2MFwA— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) October 11, 2019
for those who didn’t catch the reference pic.twitter.com/WKUjf8BBBp— gabi (@gabirkid) October 12, 2019
For those who didn’t catch the reference pic.twitter.com/1oYO0HS33o— Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) October 10, 2019
For those who didn’t catch the reference #Joker pic.twitter.com/wXzIlhBAtU— katie (@KatieLouBaker11) October 9, 2019
for those who did not catch the reference pic.twitter.com/dlGNGIik6r— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) October 12, 2019
Well, we definitely know there's an Easter egg somewhere, but we're still unsure if we get the reference.
