A Schoolgirl Had the Smartest Response to PM Modi's Apology for Late Lunch
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with school children at Akshay Patra foundation in Vrindavan shared on Instagram shows an exchange between him and a girl about the lunch that was served to them.
Image Credits: Narendra Modi/Twitter.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited children in Vrindavan to mark the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra foundation.
Videos of Modi serving food to school children were widely shared on social media. However, it seems that the PM reached the venue a bit later that he was supposed to. In one of a video posted on Instagram, he can be seen seemingly apologizing for the delay to one of the schoolchildren he he was serving.
"Dedh baj raha hain... Barah baje milna chahiye tha khaana. Der se aaya Pradhan Mantri, aapka khaana late ho gaya, haina? (It's 1:30...the food should have been served at 12 noon. But because the Prime Minister came late, your food also got delayed, right?) he asks in the video.
While it may be so that the meals got delayed due to the PM's apparent tardiness, the school-girls in the video did not seem to mind. Instead, one of the girls even quipped a response, "Hum subah khaake aye they," (We ate in the morning and came.)
Posting the video on Instagram Modi captioned it, "Had a good conversation with the children. They didn’t mind the late lunch :)"
He also shared other videos on social media, showing how he spent his afternoon serving food to the children.
Had the honour of serving food to children in Vrindavan today. pic.twitter.com/Fs7esScQZA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2019
3 billion meals is a remarkable feat!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2019
Happy to have joined the programme organised by the Akshaya Patra Foundation and interact with these wonderful youngsters. pic.twitter.com/Elcy7pNBgB
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
