A Schoolgirl Had the Smartest Response to PM Modi's Apology for Late Lunch

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with school children at Akshay Patra foundation in Vrindavan shared on Instagram shows an exchange between him and a girl about the lunch that was served to them.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 12, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
Image Credits: Narendra Modi/Twitter.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited children in Vrindavan to mark the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra foundation.

Videos of Modi serving food to school children were widely shared on social media. However, it seems that the PM reached the venue a bit later that he was supposed to. In one of a video posted on Instagram, he can be seen seemingly apologizing for the delay to one of the schoolchildren he he was serving.

"Dedh baj raha hain... Barah baje milna chahiye tha khaana. Der se aaya Pradhan Mantri, aapka khaana late ho gaya, haina? (It's 1:30...the food should have been served at 12 noon. But because the Prime Minister came late, your food also got delayed, right?) he asks in the video.

While it may be so that the meals got delayed due to the PM's apparent tardiness, the school-girls in the video did not seem to mind. Instead, one of the girls even quipped a response, "Hum subah khaake aye they," (We ate in the morning and came.)

Posting the video on Instagram Modi captioned it, "Had a good conversation with the children. They didn’t mind the late lunch :)"




He also shared other videos on social media, showing how he spent his afternoon serving food to the children.









