A See-Through Tree Trunk? This Viral Optical Illusion has Left the Internet Confused





Optical illusions have always fascinated humans and in another viral video, an optical illusion of a see-through tree is doing rounds on the internet.

The 36-second-video shows an artist painting a part of the trunk of a tree in such a way that it blends with the field of yellow flowers and green grass in the background. As a result of this, the portion of the tree appears hollow, as if one can see through it.

The caption of the video shared on Reddit read, "The illusion of seeing through the tree."

While a few were taken by surprised by the video, some did not like it.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote that he realised after 10 minutes that this was not a picture but a GIF.

Another user expressed his views on optical illusion and said that illusion works perfectly at a certain time of the day when sunlight strikes a flower from a certain angle, making its colour and brightness look like an illusion on the tree.

One more user wrote, "Well didn't see that coming."

An optical illusion called the Perpetual Diamond baffled netizen last year. A purple diamond appeared to be moving against a grey background even when it was actually still on the screen.

The video of the illusion was shared on Twitter was created by researchers Oliver Flynn and Arthur Shapiro from the American University in Washington DC.

A similar optical illusion victimized the internet two years ago when it asked people to identify if the colour of a shoe is pink or grey.



