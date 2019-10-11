A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious

A large number of people are thronging to Marigowdana Doddi village in Kanakpura, located about 60 kilometres from Bengaluru city in Karnataka since Wednesday morning.

People are rushing to the village after locals discovered a skin that they believe is of a seven-headed serpent. In Hindu mythology, Shesha or Sheshanaga is depicted as a giant serpent that floats coiled in space, or ocean to form the bed on which Lord Vishnu lies.

What is making people more curious and making them rush to the village is that the skin of a 'seven-headed' snake was found near a temple, a report from The Times of India said. People thought that it is no less than a miracle to spot a ‘seven-headed’ snake.

Minutes after the news of a 'seven-headed' snake began flashing on television channels and social media, hundreds of people rushed to the taluk to catch a glimpse of the discarded skin.

Some even offered kumkum and haldi around it.

Here is the video of the "seven-headed" snake skin that has been discovered and is creating a buzz on social media:

Locals say that a similar snakeskin was discovered in the village six months ago, following which a shrine was constructed to worship it. This happened in May, and videos of that snakeskin had also gone viral online.

"Villagers thought the place has special powers and built a temple here. Now, the snakeskin has appeared near the temple itself. A temple staffer, who was cleaning the premises in the morning, spotted the skin in the field of a villager named Balappa. The field is located just about 10 feet from the temple premises," a local, Prashanth MN, was quoted as saying by TOI.

The process of skin-shedding in reptiles is called ecdysis. Snakes shed their old skin after parasites grow on them. Typically, snaked shed their old skin every three weeks to two months.

Meanwhile, snake experts have dismissed the existence of any such "seven-headed" snake.

A snake expert named Ramu P told TOI that nowhere in the world is there a record of a seven-headed snake.

"There are two-headed snakes, but they too are very rare. Just like conjoined twins among humans, some snakes will have two heads,” Ramu added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.