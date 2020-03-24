A Handy Guide on How You Can Help the Needy in Times of Coronavirus Lockdown

While the lockdown to check the spread of Coronavirus has brought our lives to a screeching halt and we have been cooped up inside our homes, privilege still sides by those who have a steady income, safety of a home and food supplies.

But out there are scores of unorganised workers who depend on daily-based work to meet their basic needs like food. These people are likely to be hit hard by the lockdown which is in place for the second day now. And while most of us have the option of “Work from Home”, there are health workers who are at the frontline working round the clock to save lives.

To ease the crisis, a Twitter user has listed down ways and means by which such people most vulnerable in the lockdown can be helped out. From helping medical professionals with equipment and assisting daily wagers with food and other requirements, the user also suggests donating soaps and sanitisers.

You're not enjoying lockdown, but you know you are comparatively better off than many others. And you want to help people who do not have your privilege.

Here are a few suggestions, vetted by friends in the non-profit / social development world. — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) March 23, 2020

In a series of tweets, the Twitter user also lists out links to various online campaigns to help people in need at this time of pandemic situation.

These are campaigns on fund-raising sites that aim to:



1. Help medical professionals with equipment (masks, etc.)

2. Assist daily wagers with basic sustainance, food grains, etc.

3. Support sanitation workers and others

4. Donate to provide soap, sanitizers, etc. to people — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) March 23, 2020

During a video conference on Monday, at least six top corporate leaders reportedly recommended the Prime Minister to make payments to unorganised sector workers since they bear the brunt of the severe lockdown measures to arrest the spread of Covid-19 disease.

The government has ordered a lockdown till March 31 to check to spread of the virus which has infected over 490 people in India and claimed nine lives. Worldwide, the death toll due to the Coronavirus has crossed 15,000 mark with Italy, China and Iran being among the worst-hit countries.

India observed a 'Janta curfew' on March 22, after which governments of almost all states announced lockdowns till March 31. Movement of passenger trains has also been stoped, while the air traffic will be suspended from midnight today.