A 'Simple' Optical Illusion by TikTok User Has People Questioning Their Eyes. Can You Do it?

The Internet latches on a good optical illusion every now and then and one such trick posted by a TikTok user recently on Twitter is making people question their eyes.

The seemingly new trend on the viral platform involves a person quickly moving their fingers against the fingers of another hand - giving the watcher an illusion that their palm is magically passing through the other palm. Also, there is some upbeat music playing along just to keep you the right amount of distracted.

The trippy trick performed and uploaded by Twitter user @ToriPareno has already raked in more than 7 million views on the platform since the time of its upload and once you watch the video, you'll know exactly why.

here’s something trippy for your night lol pic.twitter.com/lkcX25mgri — LG Tori Pareno (@ToriPareno) November 21, 2019

Soon enough, Twitterati tried to replicate the illusion.

i did ur thing but with LED gloves :^) pic.twitter.com/yh1jGlEXp9 — 💡 The Lightshow Hashira 💡 (@JomarriSalomon) November 22, 2019

And it's not as easy as it may seem like.

i can hear your frustration thru your hands — LG Tori Pareno (@ToriPareno) November 23, 2019

Many others were simply left bamboozled.

me after replaying this video more than 10 times and still can’t figure it out how she does that pic.twitter.com/2MaXMvrsKq — teletubbies (@fkuinsideoutmfs) November 22, 2019

I know what you’re doing... I just can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/H1hjpxep5r — Negrodamus (@Beardseidon) November 22, 2019

the amount of power i didn’t know i had pic.twitter.com/IzxeAjJHKP — CUJI (@CujiMusic) November 22, 2019

I can't feel my hands rn pic.twitter.com/JFGmwM6rTR — Cute Pineapple 🍍✨ (@nurnabilahden) November 21, 2019

If you made it till here, here is some blast from the past to feed your optical illusion-loving souls.

This is a black and white photograph. Only the lines have colour.What you “see” is what your predicts the reality to be, given the imperfect information it gets. pic.twitter.com/gwttlcC2Zw — Lionel Page (@page_eco) July 27, 2019

You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious) pic.twitter.com/WhtZ1b0r4t — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 10, 2019

if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — ⁷ (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019

