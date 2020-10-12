A Single Cell Marine Organism Suspected to Feed on Viruses. It May Be Good News For Humans

When the whole world is halted by the attack of a microscopic virus, another microscopic creature has become the first-ever organism suspected to eat viruses!

A single-celled marine organism known as protists is the predator that devours viruses. In a recent study, scientists collected some protists from the surface of the Gulf of Maine and the Mediterranean Sea around Catalonia in Spain.

A number of viral DNA were found associated with groups of protists; mainly the choanozoans and the picozoans. It was found in many members of this diverse group even though these organisms aren’t closely related.

According to lead author Julia Brown, these two groups are as distant as trees and humans. “It's very, very unlikely that those viruses are capable of infecting all the organisms we found them in,” said Brown, a bioinformatician at the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Maine. Most viruses have a species-barrier which means they can only affect selected species. Which is why most plant viruses don't affect humans or vice-versa.

They deducted that the only way these viruses could be found in the protists is if they ingested them as food sources. This finding is monumental as it can reshape the marine food-web network knowledge; affecting everything from bacteria to giant whales.

The finding was published in Frontiers.

However, according to Live Science, the fact that the protists actually ate the viruses cannot be proven conclusively. “The detection of viral sequences in ... cells alone can hardly answer the question of how these virus particles entered the cell,” a researcher not involved with the study told in an email. Christian Griebler, a freshwater microbial ecologist from Vienna, said there is a need for more comprehensive research before such statements can be validated.

Protists are an interesting subject of study even without their newly found food habits. It is a eukaryotic creature which is neither a plant nor an animal or a fungus (all known categories of living organisms) yet it has characteristics that can overlap with any of them. Therefore, a new classification called ‘Protists’ was created by biologist Ernst Haeckel who had discovered Euglena spirogyra, algae that had features of both animals and plants.

As for Brown’s study, it is still unclear whether these protists ingested any free-floating virus on the ocean surface or those attached to other ocean matter. Nearly ten different groups were found with viral DNA in their nucleus and infection has been eliminated as a possibility by their team and their peers.

Griebler claims that the protists could have eaten bacteria infected with viruses. As no known microorganism has been confirmed to feed on viruses, a category that universally exists a parasitic pathogen, it is hasty to jump to the conclusions posited in Brown’s study.

However, Brown maintains this discovery is ground-breaking. If the protists are really eating the viruses, the ripple-effect will travel to all the members of the marine food web. As not only will there be fewer viruses available to infect marine bacteria, animals that feed on protists will be passed on with a variety of nutrients.