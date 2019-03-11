English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Son Tweeted About his Sad Dad's Empty Donut Shop. The Internet Knew What to Do.
It all began with a post by the son Billy By on Sunday, who shared photographs of his dad's new donut shop. The snaps showed a sorry state of the store, with no customers in sight and his dad standing all alone behind the counter.
Photo tweeted by @hibillyby.
Loading...
The Internet can be a mean place but it does throw up heart-warming stories once in a while that make you want to be a part of it.
Remember when the six-year-old Teddy from Arizona invited his pals over for a birthday party and no one showed up? The good people of the web did and made Teddy an overnight social media star.
Now, a single tweet from a Texas doughnut shop owner's son has left many with a sweet tooth.
It all began with a Twitter post of a donut shop owner's son. He shared photographs of his Dad's new donut shop, the snaps showed a sorry state of the store, with no customers in sight and his Dad standing all alone behind the counter.
“My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop,” wrote Billy who also attached photos of a deserted parking lot outside their newly-opened Texas store called "Billy's Donuts."
The post left Twitterati teary-eyed and they decided to do their bit - make Billy's post go viral. At the time of writing this, his tweet has nearly 250K retweets.
YouTube star Casey Neistat was amongst the ones who rallied to spread the message.
Twitter's official handle wasn't far behind.
Noticing that his tweet had blown out of proportion, Billy attached the store's address in a follow-up post and gave out their store timings for people to fetch donuts and baked goods they had on their menu.
What happened next will bring a smile on your face.
Billy's dad was a happy man the next day after an overwhelming number of people showed up at their doorsteps and queued up to show their support.
In a matter of hours, the "Billy's Donuts" was sold out.
Billy once again got back to his Twitter account and expressed his gratitude towards the community.
Billy also shared a photo of himself with his dad on their Instagram page and said that his dad wasn't sad anymore.
Not just Twitter but Instagram too was filled with wholesome messages for Billy's dad.
"I literally came to this account JUST to see where this was and if I could go buy some donuts to cheer your dad up lol. I'm glad he's feeling better."
"All the best to you and your family, and the business! We just stated a small online business so know where your coming from. Those donuts look awesome! :)"
"That's why we love social media ! If I go to America one day i'll make sure to visit your shop!(sic)"
"God bless your family and your business. Its wonderful to know that there are still amazing and compassionate people out there. God really works wonders. Greetings from the Philippines."
Remember when the six-year-old Teddy from Arizona invited his pals over for a birthday party and no one showed up? The good people of the web did and made Teddy an overnight social media star.
Now, a single tweet from a Texas doughnut shop owner's son has left many with a sweet tooth.
It all began with a Twitter post of a donut shop owner's son. He shared photographs of his Dad's new donut shop, the snaps showed a sorry state of the store, with no customers in sight and his Dad standing all alone behind the counter.
“My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop,” wrote Billy who also attached photos of a deserted parking lot outside their newly-opened Texas store called "Billy's Donuts."
My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop 😭 pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc
— billy (@hibillyby) March 9, 2019
The post left Twitterati teary-eyed and they decided to do their bit - make Billy's post go viral. At the time of writing this, his tweet has nearly 250K retweets.
YouTube star Casey Neistat was amongst the ones who rallied to spread the message.
OMW https://t.co/MrWekHraTO
— Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) March 10, 2019
Twitter's official handle wasn't far behind.
You donut want to miss out on Billy’s and neither do we! We’ll be there tomorrow morning 🍩♥️#LoveTwitter https://t.co/NpTAXW4R53
— Twitter (@Twitter) March 10, 2019
Noticing that his tweet had blown out of proportion, Billy attached the store's address in a follow-up post and gave out their store timings for people to fetch donuts and baked goods they had on their menu.
Address:
7022 Hwy 6 suite 800 Missouri City, Texas
Mon-Fri, 5am-12pm.
Sat-Sun, 5am-1pm
— billy (@hibillyby) March 10, 2019
What happened next will bring a smile on your face.
Billy's dad was a happy man the next day after an overwhelming number of people showed up at their doorsteps and queued up to show their support.
In a matter of hours, the "Billy's Donuts" was sold out.
Billy once again got back to his Twitter account and expressed his gratitude towards the community.
Just wanted to update yall! We completely sold out of donuts and kolaches! You are all amazing. I can't thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting local businesses. This means so much to my family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o3GQcKvVnG
— billy (@hibillyby) March 10, 2019
Billy also shared a photo of himself with his dad on their Instagram page and said that his dad wasn't sad anymore.
View this post on Instagram
Thank everyone so much! We sold out today! We appreciate all the love and support. My dad isn't sad anymore! ❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Billy's Donuts (@billysdonuts) on
Not just Twitter but Instagram too was filled with wholesome messages for Billy's dad.
"I literally came to this account JUST to see where this was and if I could go buy some donuts to cheer your dad up lol. I'm glad he's feeling better."
"All the best to you and your family, and the business! We just stated a small online business so know where your coming from. Those donuts look awesome! :)"
"That's why we love social media ! If I go to America one day i'll make sure to visit your shop!(sic)"
"God bless your family and your business. Its wonderful to know that there are still amazing and compassionate people out there. God really works wonders. Greetings from the Philippines."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Catch Glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit From the Sets of 'Kalank'
- Tanisha Mukerji Faces Racism During New York Trip, Says 'It Was Traumatic to Experience'
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's How to Download And Use The Voter Helpline App
- Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Low Floor Buses
- PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And Gir Somnath
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results