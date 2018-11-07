GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

From Learning Hindi to Naming a Rose After Her, a Spanish Florist Is Proving He's Lata Mangeshkar's Biggest Fan

What would you do for your favourite star?

Updated:November 7, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
What is the greatest thing a fan can do for their stars? Emulate them? Give out tributes to them? A Spanish man seems to think you can just say it with a flower.

Santiago Lopez, a Spanish-origin florist living in Argentina, recently let the world now that he is a big fan of none other than Bollywood's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar. The veteran singer recently posted a tweet, mentioning Lopez.

It seems the Spanish florist has grown a special strain of rose. He has named the deep violet rose 'Lata' as a tribute to the singer. Touched by the incident, Lata posted a photo of the of the flower on Twitter.




In the tweet, Lata added that Lopez has also started taking Sanskrit and Hindi lessons so that he can converse in these languages. He has also adopted yoga as a way to learn more about Indian culture.

The warm gesture won Lopez a lot of praise on social media. People also congratulated Lata for her fan, with many claiming that she deserved such gestures.









