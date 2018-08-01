A Special Flight: Pilot Daughter Flew Her Air-Hostess Mother on The Day of Her Retirement



Guys, tomorrow I will be flying with my mother on her retirement day, when she gracefully operates her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain after 38 years of service privileged to be her first officer tomorrow! #proud #grateful #happy

Yes there were special announcements :)



So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my mom’s dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy #grateful #proud pic.twitter.com/zcUTNCENzj

For all of you who asked :) that’s mom on her last flight as an operating cabin crew for @airindiain what a lovely day and what amazing passengers! So many best wishes and hugs ♥️ of course I was in the flight deck :) #proud #grateful pic.twitter.com/eUL3Og4EBr



Some of the most heart warming and pleasant stories are the ones that happen in real life. Make your mother proud @caramelwings, best wishes to both of you!@IndianExpress @airindiain #TuesdayThoughts #stories https://t.co/qFVESvDFMf

I was also present on my father’s last flight after 38 yrs with Air India. Paris-Delhi-Bombay. Still remember that day so fondly.



Strong women raise strong women https://t.co/C5LPPGGOJR

Lots of love to your mom and a special hug for you. Must be a proud moment for both of you.



— Arundhati (@discopiggu) July 31, 2018





#FlyAI : @caramelwings Our heartfelt wishes to your mother and you for this special flight when she passes the baton on to you to have the privilege of serving our passengers with dedication. The legacy lives on. https://t.co/AxJiFllPbv

Indian parents often have the dream that their children will continue in the same field as them - and excel. For an air hostess of Air India, this dream came true when her own daughter piloted the last flight she ever worked on.Ashrrita Chinchankar, who joined the airline two years ago, got to co-pilot the last flight with her mother, Pooja Chinchankar, who worked there for 38 years. Pooja had joined the airline when she was 19 years old and has been working there ever since.On Monday, Ashrrita tweeted this.Ashrrita had to put in a special request to fly with her mother, and stated in that request that "It was a special day." The airline granted the request! There were even special announcements made, which made the emotional moment even more special.Ashrrita shared a photo of the flight crew which was on board as the flight took off.She even shared a clip of her mother on her last day working as an air-hostess!The Internet is touched over this sweet story, including the former Minister of Civil Aviation.The airline, too, was thrilled.