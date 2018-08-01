GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

A Special Flight: Pilot Daughter Flew Her Air-Hostess Mother on The Day of Her Retirement

The last day of work for an air-hostess featured her loved one.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Special Flight: Pilot Daughter Flew Her Air-Hostess Mother on The Day of Her Retirement
The last day of work for an air-hostess featured her loved one.
Loading...
Indian parents often have the dream that their children will continue in the same field as them - and excel. For an air hostess of Air India, this dream came true when her own daughter piloted the last flight she ever worked on.

Ashrrita Chinchankar, who joined the airline two years ago, got to co-pilot the last flight with her mother, Pooja Chinchankar, who worked there for 38 years. Pooja had joined the airline when she was 19 years old and has been working there ever since.

On Monday, Ashrrita tweeted this.

Ashrrita had to put in a special request to fly with her mother, and stated in that request that "It was a special day." The airline granted the request! There were even special announcements made, which made the emotional moment even more special.





Ashrrita shared a photo of the flight crew which was on board as the flight took off.

She even shared a clip of her mother on her last day working as an air-hostess!





The Internet is touched over this sweet story, including the former Minister of Civil Aviation.













The airline, too, was thrilled.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...