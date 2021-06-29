A Sprawling Property in Australia is the Perfect Dream House for Every Disney Pixar Admirer

A four-bedroom in Hopetoun Park area of Victoria, Australia, might seem ordinary from the outside but nestles a dream of any Disney or Pixar fan. The sprawling property, 53 kilometres west of Melbourne CBD, costs £736,000 (Rs 7,56,95,907). Huddled in a quiet suburban street, the house on a 6600 sqm block locks up a colourful secret that is every child’s dream. The residence is situated on 13 View Gully Road and is described as the “perfect blend of modern luxury meets functionality”.

The home’s spacious layout is not the main highlights of the property. What has been catching people’s attention is a host of Disney Pixar-inspired rooms and an ensuite with a detached bathtub fit for a five-star resort. The most unique selling point of the estate is its spectacular murals featured in two of the total four bedrooms. Famous scenes from some of the iconic best-selling movies including Cars and Toy Story and Moana are spread across the walls of the kids’ rooms. One of the rooms includes a feature wall that has a large picture from Disney’s 2016 flick Moana plastered on it. One of the two rumpus rooms is for adults. There is a home cinema arrayed with elevated stage seating and a fully equipped mega-watt sound system. One of the bedrooms is complete with a stunning mural inspired by Disney Pixar movie Cars and has a racing car bed.

The kitchen is connected to an enormous pantry while the bathroom has a giant jacuzzi tub large enough to bathe many kids at once. The single-storey abode is linked by a series of wide, sunlit hallways with impressive chandeliers hanging every few metres. Parking space is available for 14 cars, and also has a truck pit, a chicken coop, a dog run, and a giant shed that could be transformed into a self-contained guest suite.

The description of the property on realestate.com.au reads: “The remaining bedrooms are all double rooms each with their own walk-in robe and feature wall murals that will impress the young ones and have them wanting to go to their rooms.”

There are a lot of other features to get excited about in case you are not a Disney fan. The home comes with a barbecue area, a massive shed with running water and power and a CCTV camera system is also in place.

