A Star is Born? Subway Woman Surprises Internet with Perfect, Impromptu Rendition of 'Shallow'

The internet is a great place to discover hidden talent. And it seems "a star was born" when a woman who was walking inside a subway station when she was randomly stopped by an internet content creator and asked to sing 'Shallow'.

The content creator was Kevin Freshwater who hosts an online talk-show on YouTube in which he sometimes runs a segment called "Finish the lyrics". Freshwater takes a camera and microphone to unsuspecting passersby and asks them to complete the lyrics of the song he is singing. He records the performances and uploads the best ones online. While Freshwater has fond many a talent, a particular woman's rendition of Lady Gaga's Oscar winning 2019 song "Shallow" from "A Star is Born".

This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless 😭



📹: Kevin Freshwater pic.twitter.com/P8Vn5qj4Nn — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) February 18, 2020

When Freshwater asked the woman to complete the lyrics, the woman who seemed a little perplexed at first quickly stepped up to the challenge and delivered an impromptu Oscar-night performance.

As the clip with her singing Shallow went viral, the internet put together its best sleuths to find out the woman's identity. Sure enough, within just two days of the video being posted on Facebook, netizens identified the woman as Charlotte Awbery. According to her Instagram bio, Awbery is a singer and songwriter and netizens dug out several of her old videos to share more of her talents with the world.

In two days, Awbery's account has gained thousands of followers. We wonder if Lady Gaga is looking at the trajectory of perhaps a new star being born.