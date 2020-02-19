English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
A Star is Born? Subway Woman Surprises Internet with Perfect, Impromptu Rendition of 'Shallow'

A woman has enthralled the Internet with her impromptu performance of Lady Gaga's song 'Shallow' in a subway station | Image credit: Twitter/Reuters

The woman, identified as singer Charlotte Awbery, was randomly asked to complete the lyrics of Lady Gaga's song on camera when she went viral.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
The internet is a great place to discover hidden talent. And it seems "a star was born" when a woman who was walking inside a subway station when she was randomly stopped by an internet content creator and asked to sing 'Shallow'.

The content creator was Kevin Freshwater who hosts an online talk-show on YouTube in which he sometimes runs a segment called "Finish the lyrics". Freshwater takes a camera and microphone to unsuspecting passersby and asks them to complete the lyrics of the song he is singing. He records the performances and uploads the best ones online. While Freshwater has fond many a talent, a particular woman's rendition of Lady Gaga's Oscar winning 2019 song "Shallow" from "A Star is Born".

When Freshwater asked the woman to complete the lyrics, the woman who seemed a little perplexed at first quickly stepped up to the challenge and delivered an impromptu Oscar-night performance.

As the clip with her singing Shallow went viral, the internet put together its best sleuths to find out the woman's identity. Sure enough, within just two days of the video being posted on Facebook, netizens identified the woman as Charlotte Awbery. According to her Instagram bio, Awbery is a singer and songwriter and netizens dug out several of her old videos to share more of her talents with the world.

In two days, Awbery's account has gained thousands of followers. We wonder if Lady Gaga is looking at the trajectory of perhaps a new star being born.

