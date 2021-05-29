A 'Sticky' Tale: Stickers on Apple Products Have Deeper Symbolism Behind Them

If you are familiar with Apple as a brand you will know that its devices such as iPhone, MacBook and iMac come with a few logo stickers. But did you know the reason behind this unique ‘tradition’? YouTube channel ‘Apple Explained’ reveals the ‘back story’ behind this marketing strategy of the tech giant. Apple has one of the most loyal fan bases. While many may think that this fandom is a recent phenomenon, the company has always enjoyed this loyalty ever since the launch of the original Macintosh in 1984. In fact, in the 1990s when the company was on the verge of bankruptcy, devoted Apple fans reportedly hung around the Mac section of computer stores and recommended it to shoppers.

Apple acknowledged this fandom and the unique competitive advantage it gave them over other companies. The company did everything it could to strengthen its fan base and Apple stickers were part of these efforts. They allowed Apple fans to display their favourite brand publicly similar to wearing the shirt of your favourite music band or sports team.

In the early years, when Apple was still trying to make its own space and taking on computer giants like IBM, these stickers were a way of showing support for the ‘underdogs’. However, as Apple products gained popularity and the company became big, they were no more the underdogs. So, Apple chose to become the ‘cool kid’ instead and positioned itself as the ‘cool’ tech company. Now, Apple stickers were a way of showing to the world that you were part of the ‘cool Apple club’.

Whether customers used the stickers out of love for the brand or an act of showing that they were cool, Apple stickers brought free advertising for the company.

