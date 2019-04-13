A Study Shows Men Don’t Care What Women Think About Politics When Dating

Back in the 1920s, the Women Suffrage Movement gained momentum because people realized that women required the right to vote in order to elevate their status in society.It is 2019, and yes, women vote. And yes, women “dare” voice their opinions, although the fear of being silenced or curbed still prevails.One would expect, that almost 100 years down the line, the efforts of some of the greatest feminists in the world would bear fruit and that men would begin to see women as something other than the “fairer sex” – maybe, just maybe, as equal beings with equally relevant political opinions and beliefs.But a study by OkCupid shows otherwise.According to the data released by the dating site, men could care less about the political ideas of women, or who they support, for that matter.To be fair, the study also shows that politics or current affairs rarely have an impact on the dating choices of Indian millennials. As the country gears up to select its next Prime Minister, it would do well to note that a large chunk of voters in India is aged between 18 and 34.In other words, the political future of our country resides in the hands of the millennials.Yet, as the study shows, politics is the last topic on people’s minds when it comes to dating. Surprisingly, musical preferences and philosophical beliefs rank higher on their check-lists, when asked about what people look for in their partners.However, the study brings to light an alarming trend – only 21 % of men care about the political beliefs of the women they date, while a majority chooses to dismiss it.On the contrary, women are more likely to date people with similar political beliefs and choices as compared to men. At least 54 % of women take into consideration the political leanings of men they date.Men not letting different political ideas being a deal breaker is a personal choice, but simply not caring about women’s opinions is a different ballgame altogether.In a way, that brings us back to square one. While women do have a right to vote and exercise their rights today, what good is it if they fall on deaf ears?