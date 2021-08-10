In a story that looks lifted from a Bollywood script, photos from a science fair in Hyderabad helped two sisters find their estranged sibling.

The report in Indian Express says that two sisters, now aged 12 and 14, were taken to a state orphanage three years after their only surviving parent passed away. They had told the officials that they had a third sister who was living with their grandmother, but she could not be traced at that time. But fate had something else in store for them.

Recently, as part of their educational activities, a few photos of a science fair was circulated in the orphanage where the sisters lived. After spotting a familiar face in the pictures, the girls told their caretakers that a child snapped by the photographer might be their lost sibling.

Later, it turned out that the girl in the photo was indeed their sister. After their grandmother too passed away two years ago, the third sister had no option but to live on the streets. However, she was picked up as part of Operation Muskaan, an initiative to rescue children from the streets.

Hyderabad District Welfare Officer Akeshwar Rao said: “When we found the youngest one, she was 4-5 years old. We admitted her to a child care institution in Ameenpur. In April 2020, she was shifted to a government-run social welfare institution in Ameerpet. But all this while, the girl never mentioned having sisters or a family to the caretakers.”

In fact, when the youngest sister met her two elder siblings, she could not recognise them. To settle matters, the officials decided to go for a DNA test, which matched.

Thus, the child’s mere participation in a science fair led her to the family she never knew she had.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here