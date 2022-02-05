A Taylor Swift Course Can Now Be Studied at This New York University Institute

Celebrities are people the whole world looks up to. They often become our idols and role models and lately, some celebrities have become part of a course in universities as well. Lady Gaga, Beyonce and David Beckham are examples of such celebrities who are being taught in some prestigious universities. The study material for these entertainers frequently goes beyond their entertainment career and covers topics such as gender expression and social influence. And now, the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, according to a report by Variety. Swift was just added to the Clive Davis Institute at New York University as a course. Officially launched on January 26, it will continue through March 9. According to the course's online description, the primary focus is on the pop star's career as a musician, as well as her entrepreneurial abilities.

It will also cover discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music. Swift has been invited to speak to the class, although the status of that request is still pending.

The session will be taught by Brittany Spanos of Rolling Stone magazine. She called herself a “Swiftie" and confessed that this was always a dream job for her. Since attending NYU, the Rolling Stone writer has always aspired to teach at the institute, according to the report. She was particularly ecstatic about the position because she was able to combine two of her favourite subjects into one. Spanos discussed her time as an undergrad and how she approached issues in the program's recorded music classes. She said she had been covering Swift since the beginning of her writing career a decade ago and was excited about sharing her ‘Swiftie’ experience with others.

When Spanos originally recommended the class to musician Jason King, who serves as department head, the latter told Variety that it seemed like a “no brainer." He also said he knew her as an NYU student and was “eager to bring her in."

