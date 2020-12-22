A Teacher Just Rickrolled His Cheating Students With File Called 'Exam Answers'

A teacher’s epic way to troll his cheating students is going viral on the internet. A computer science professor found an ultimate way to troll his students when he sent them a folder of presentations for revision and one of the files was named ‘Exam answers NOT FOR STUDENTS.’

The ‘Exam answers’ file was actually a link to Rick Astley’s favourite hit single ‘Never gonna give you up.’ The favourite meme song is a hit on social media these days because of its lyrics ‘ You know the rules and so do I…..’ to which every teacher can relate to as it fits perfectly sits for the rules for sitting for an examination.

Watch the hit single from 1980s here:

The professor found the perfect way to get back at the students who try to find ways to cheat in the exams instead of studying. It seems unbelievable and easy when the professor offers you answers himself just days before the exam, right? The attachment named ‘Exam answers OT FOR STUDENTS’ took a dig at the impish students who would have been eager to find out the answers to the exam and instead were trolled by their professor.

The folder seemed like it was attached by mistake and on opening instead of any answers the folder opened the link to the 1980s hit single ‘ Never gonna give you Up’ on YouTube.

The prank is famous on the internet and the teacher is getting applauded for his humour.

One of the professor’s students in a video shared on Reddit said, “I was looking through all the course materials and I noticed at the bottom it says ‘exam answers NOT FOR Students”.

Another user wrote, “About to go to college to become a teacher just so I can do this”. Another user who was impressed with the teacher wrote, “I had a professor do this. Except it was just a word document that said, ‘Do you really think I’m that stupid?”.

“About to go to college and become a professor just so I can do this to my students,” said a user.

The prank takes a dig at the students who try unfair means to pass the exam like glancing over at the exam sheet of the person sitting next to them or trying to acquire a question paper before the exam.