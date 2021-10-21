A TikTok User Spotted This Hilarious Mistake in Netflix's 'You'. Have You Seen it?

Season 3 of hit Netflix series ‘You’ hit the OTT platform on October 15. The new season of the much-awaited psychological thriller drama is one of the most popular original series currently streaming on Netflix. In the new season, Joe and his new wife, Love, are trying to put their homicidal pasts behind them. Even though the series is loved by the audience, fans have been left baffled after a TikTok user spotted a hilarious detail in the latest season of the series.

In one of the episodes of You Season 3, Joe (Penn Badgley) is seen sending his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) an instant message. In the scene, he is texting her: "Come by my house ASAP. Emergency." However, an eagle-eyed TikTok user who goes by the name of Annabelle noticed that something is wrong with the instant message exchange. She discovered that not all is what it seems to be.

Annabelle shared a screenshot from that particular scene and zoomed in on what is supposedly Joe's profile picture. It lead her to an amusing discovery that the profile picture of Joe was different. She shared that it is not the picture of Joe. She added in a voiceover, "Who is that?! No it's not! What do his eyes look like?" Others agreed with her that 'Joe' pictured is not the one viewers know. Annabelle's video has garnered 1.3 million views and more than 173,000 likes, LadBible reported.

Photo credits: @annabellleryan / TikTok (Shared on Twitter)

Other users commented that the profile picture shown in the screenshot by Annabelle looks like 'Elon Musk', 'Steve Buscemi' and 'Chandler Bing'. An angry user commented, “Out of all the money generated off of this show they couldn't even Google Penn Badgley's picture."

Seeing the success of the hit series, Netflix has already commissioned a fourth season of the hit TV series You.

