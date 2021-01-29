A TikTok User Washed the 'Sweet' Chocolate off Her KitKat and Watched the World Burn

People on social media have long been debating over the right way to eat a KitKat. While some prefer to eat it bar by bar, others bite into each bar at the same time. However, a woman has sent the world into a tizzy thanks to her method of eating the chocolate bar.

A video has stirred up people’s reactions on the internet after the woman posted a clip of washing the chocolate off of a KitKat bar before eating, because she thought it was ‘too sweet.’

Needless to say, the video posted on TikTok by the woman named Jennifer has the Internet completely shook.

In the video clip, she places the KitKat under a tap and we can hear her saying that she was given the chocolate bars by her boyfriend. She proceeds to explain that she rinsed it under hot water to have a healthier, but just as delicious alternative. She scrubbed the bar until the chocolate coating came off. In the end, KitKat’s all chocolate layer is gone and just the wafer part is left.

The video clip attracted a lot of reactions and the Internet had a lot to say about her actions. The video has been viewed more than 3 million times and attracted a lot of trolling from netizens. Viewers were left baffled and furious over the unusual approach to eat KitKat.

The unimpressed netizens were put off by the video, while others wrote that she should be "‘sentenced to life with no chance of parole".’

Another user asked her who had "hurt her". One of the users commented that no one would date a person who rinses chocolate off a KitKat. Some of the grossed-out viewers told her to buy wafer biscuits instead of ruining a perfectly normal chocolate bar.

Some users speculated that it was all a joke and that she was doing a parody to the original audio. One of the netizens pointed out that she was joking and used the sound from another video. He stated that they were surprised that no one realised that it was a joke and commented, “Ya’ll obviously didn’t see the original.”

Later, Jennifer revealed that KitKat was her favourite chocolate and she made the video as a joke. She said that she only got bad comments and TikTok stopped her views. She also shared another video of her enjoying KitKat with more chocolate sauce. But somehow, it left the viewers more confused than convinced.