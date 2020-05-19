BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
3-MIN READ

TikTok Video That 'Glorified' Acid Attack Outraged The Internet and NCW: All You Need to Know

TikTok screengrab.

TikTok screengrab.

TikTok 'influencer' Faizal Siddiqui whose month-old video has resurfaced online which allegedly promotes acid attack and abuse on women. The National Commission for Women wants it to be taken down now.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Share this:

Acid attack is no joke, let alone be "content" on popular video-sharing platform TikTok for millions to consume. Making this very clear, The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday said it wrote to TikTok over a video in which one of its users allegedly glorified acid attack and crime against women.

The user in question is "influencer" Faizal Siddiqui whose month-old video has resurfaced online which allegedly promotes acid attack and abuse on women.

Siddiqui, who enjoys more than 13 million followers on the platform, can be seen mouthing "Did the man you left me for abandon you?" before taking a glass filled with liquid and splashing it on his "girlfriend". The video ends with the woman's face changed-- she has make-up depicting scars after the alleged "acid attack".

Trigger Warning



Soon after, the Internet started praising NCW for their swift action.

Laxmi Agarwal, who in 2005 at the age of 15 was on the receiving end of an acid attack, and has been a fierce voice against the sale of acid, thanked the NCW for taking cognizance of the video.

Laxmi, whose story has been told by Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak, wrote:

"We are working day and night to stop the acid attacks, violence against women. This cringe activity is not called influencing but promoting crime. Such persons are a curse to our society. So it is important to ban such videos and accounts from the social media. Come forward-we urge you to stop acid violence-Stop Sale Acid.(sic)"



The outrage wasn't just limited to a single "acid attack" video. Many other such videos normalising and promoting violence against women were dug up in which the TikTok influencer played the role of an "abusive" partner.

As videos of Siddiqui flooded microblogging site Twitter, #BanTikToklnlndia became a top trending hashtag on Tuesday with many Indians leaving 1-star rating on Android and Apple app stores.


Siddiqui, however, issued a statement on his Instagram page where he said: "Video getting viral is edited part of whole video, which is out of context and girl featuring in video is a professional makeup artist Faby"

Meanwhile, the NCW letter read:

"The Commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women. The video not only seems to promote violence against women but shows the patriarchal mindset which would send a very wrong message to the society."



Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading