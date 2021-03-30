A Tiny 'Folding Chair' Bag Which Fits Absolutely Nothing is Going Viral on the Internet

What is the purpose of a bag? Some would say that is it to hold things that do not fit into your pockets - but we’ve strayed far away from that definition a long time ago when the tiny bag trend took over the world in early 2019. But the trend may be now dipping from impractical to the absurd territory now, and the reason may be a single tiny bag - except the bag is a chair. The Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito Bag was the smallest thing to come out of 2019 Paris fashion week - but the folding chair bag from Area’s fall 2020 runway show is what is making big news on the fashion Internet.

Area’s tiny bedazzled folding chairs debuted on models who wore the chairs as crossbody bags in the brand’s fall 2020 runway show in December. The bags can be purchased for $895 (roughly Rs 65,000). Andrew Nguyen who reviewed the bags in December for The Cut wrote “The chair was accompanied by similarly bedazzled chair earrings and human-size chairs for sitting at the show. It was an artistic statement, OK? (You could argue that the price tag simply adds to the artistic-statement-ness of it all."Myreality’s Harry Nuriev and Tyler Billinger, the minds behind the Balenciaga furniture at Art Basel Miami, collaborated with Area’s Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk. “We were like, ‘Want to do the biggest f**k you to the mini bag?'" Billinger told Vogue. The duo used leftover fabrics from Area’s prior collections, such as crystals and zebra print. “It is things from their studio that we gave a second life,” says Billinger.

While their release got a lot of appreciation for being what Desi people can only describe as ‘haatke,’ the bag is now going viral again now, after an Instagram user posted a Reel on finding it.

If you are considering buying the bag, we just want to mention a disclaimer, and you may need to have a seat for the price tag associated with it - a seat which won’t be made up for by the tiny chair.