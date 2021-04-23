A Tree in the South Pacific is Bleeding Blue Latex High in Toxic Nickel, No One Knows Why

A rare rainforest tree that grows up to 20-metre tall in a single stem on the island of New Caledonia in the south Pacific is behaving strangely. When it is cut by the bark, it bleeds, oozing out a bright blue-colour latex that is found containing a very high amount of nickel (25 per cent), an element considered highly poisonous to most plants.

How it is tolerating such toxicity within itself remains a mystery. Researchers believe the trees of this species may have adapted to the harsh soils found in the region and could be using nickel to defend against insects, but they are not sure why these trees have developed like this.

They are studying whether these trees can be an alternative source for much-needed metals that are an important component in the production of modern lithium-ion batteries and stainless steel.

According to a Guardian report, an estimated 700 plant species have unusually high levels of metal and these plants could yield high-grade metal ore when burnt to ash, generating far less pollution when compared to conventional mining processes. The burnt ash is known as "bio-ore".

The report, though, acknowledges that it is unlikely that growing these trees would fully replace traditional mining but they can help clean up soils with toxic metals.The tree's unusual affinity for nickel first came to light in the 1970s, and research into other such plants has increased since then.

Scientists are also studying the potential medical benefits of growing and harvesting metal trees, which can be of great help to people who are deficient in zinc and selenium, both of which are essential for good health. These can also be used for a process called biofortification to increase the concentration of zinc or selenium in staple crops. Several plants and trees like peepal, tulsi and neem are already being used by people in Indian subcontinent for their amazing health benefits.

