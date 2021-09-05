A Tribute to the OG English Professor, Shashi Tharoor, This Teachers' Day

‘Floccinaucinihilipilification’, ‘Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’. Do these words ring a bell? A desi active on social media would easily recognise these words introduced to us by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Every now and then, the MP introduces the world to a new word that earns him praise and definitely a great degree of awe from his followers. While Tharoor’s extraordinary arsenal of English vocabulary needs no introduction, it only makes sense to pay some tribute to Twitter’s OG English teacher on September 5.

This teachers’ day, let’s take a look at some of the English words taught to us by professor Shashi Tharoor.

Rodomontade

In a tweet back in 2017, Tharoor had justified his use of difficult words saying, “I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!” According to the Oxford dictionary, rodomontade means to “talk boastfully”.

To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017

Floccinaucinihilipilification

As part of a promotion for his new book called ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister,’ in 2018, Tharoor had described the new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification."

My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!https://t.co/yHuCh2GZDM— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018

According to the Oxford dictionary, the word is a noun and means “the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".

Epicaricacy

On the historic day when the Indian cricket team shocked the Australian team and its spectators with their series win at Gabba, Tharoor tweeted ‘ epicaricacy’ as his “word of the day" in a jibe against Australian cricket veterans writing off India’s chances of winning the series.

#WordIfTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there’s a special pleasure in reading these comments today… When everything else has been said,what remains but “wow”?! #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/ZauqQ2DMP9— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021

Epicaricacy is the act of deriving pleasure from the misfortunes of others. The word is read along the predictions made by Australian players and cricket experts who had written off the series was theirs to win.

Recalcitrance

In 2019, Tharoor shared a preview of his upcoming comedy stint on Amazon Prime, where he narrated his “embarrassing" childhood days when his father would ask him to speak in English to the guest. In the 3-minute long snippet, Tharoor took sneaky digs at himself and his illustrious vocabulary.

“I had a normal childhood like all of you guys, my parents embarrassed me too when guests came over and said Shashi, Uncle ko angrezi bolke sunao na (Talk to uncle in English)," he said.

To which the young Tharoor responded by saying, “Daddy, please. I can’t entertain this! Pardon my recalcitrance."

According to the Oxford Dictionary, recalcitrance is the quality of being unwilling to obey rules or follow instructions; the quality of being difficult to control.

