A Turkish Man is Best Friends with a Swan for 37 Years and They're Still Going Strong

In 1984 Turkey, a retired postman rescued an injured swan and forged abond. Since then, heir unusual friendship is still intact even almost 40 years later. This extraordinary tale of friendship is going to melt your heart.

37 years ago, Recep Mirzan was in a remote village in western Edirne province in Turkey to deliver mail when he and his friends, while taking a shortcut in their car, found a wounded swan with a broken wing in an empty field. Mirzan kept the bird in his car until afternoon to protect her from predators and then decided to bring it home for treatment. Healso named the bird ‘Garip’, which means ‘bizarre’, after he fixed the wing using wood and rope. Since then, even after getting healthy and being able to fly again, the bird has lived with Mirzan in a henhouse in his farm’s backyard in the Karaagac region, bordering Greece.

Garip and Mirza have struck an unusual bond now as they spend most of their time together. It is reported that Garip follows Mirzan everywhere as the man is doing his chores on the farm and then the duo goes on evening walks.

AA.com reports that Mirzan’s wife passed away years ago and now the 63-year-old Mirzan, with no children of his own, considers Garip his child. He said that Garip is his beloved pet who has been loyal to him and chose to stay at his side and never tried to escape from his farm.

Talking about the day he rescued her, Mirzan recounts that he found ‘this beauty’ when he was a postman in a garden during winter when he decided to take her home instead of leaving her as prey to foxes. And then they both got used to each other and never separated.

Daily Mail reports that she has now befriended the cats and dogs of the area too. Talking to the media, Mirzan shared that the swan comes to him when he calls her and he thinks she can be older to him as she has been with him since 1982 never leaving his side. He revealed that she used to be livelier but is getting old now and if she dies he wants to make a beautiful grave for her but he hopes that they will live together for a long time.