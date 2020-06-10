A Twitter 'Experimenter' Copied All of Donald Trump's Tweets and This is When They Got Suspended

Is there a sure shot way to get a tweet banned from Twitter? One would think posting content on the microblogging site which is against the platform's content or health policies would do the trick. But with Twitter, it's not always as black and white as that.

Many Twitter users have time and again observed that though Twitter was active in taking down posts that went against its community guidelines, it is perhaps a bit selective in meting out punishment equally. Meaning, the same tweet may or may not get banned, depending on who the poster is. But is that really true?

A Twitter account called "Will They Suspend Me?" has been trying to find out exactly that using the most unusual method - by copying and tweeting all of United States President Donald Trump's tweets verbatim.

The account, which was created in February 2015, first started copying Trump's tweets on May 29, a day after Trump signed a Presidential order stopping social media of the "liability shield" such platforms are constitutionally allowed in the United States.

After constantly copying every tweet posted by the President since then, the experiment finally became a success on June 2 when the account posted the following tweet:

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Speaking to News18, The Twitter user who runs the account but wished to remain anonymous refers to themselves simply as "an American citizen".

"I decided to run this experiment right after the Presidents executive order to strip social media’s protective liability shield. I wanted to see for myself if he was indeed violating the TOS. Figured what better way to test out the hypothesis than to see if they suspended me for the exact same language," the user told News18.

The tweet was special for more reasons than one. Not only did it get the anonymous experimenter's account temporarily suspended, but it was also the tweet that got Twitter to tag the President's tweet as "glorifying violence" - an unprecedented move - even though the platform did not outright remove the tweet.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," was the note that was attached to the tweet.

The showdown came in the midst of rising tensions between the Jack Dorsey-owned Twitter and US President Donald Trump.

"Companies that engage in censoring or any political conduct will not be able to keep their liability shield," Trump said while signing the order against Twitter and other social media platforms. The liability shield is part of Section 230 from a 1996 federal law that was meant to protect then fledgling internet companies and websites.

According to the American experimenter behind @SuspendthePres, it was a tough spot for Twitter to be in.

"I think Twitter is locked in a very tough position," they said. "A lot of people’s opinions are split on Twitter's decision, but I don't really blame them for allowing his tweet to remain".

As violence unleashed across the United States in the wake of the police killing of 46-year-old African-American man George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, many on Twitter slammed the platform for not suspending the President's account or at least the said tweet. @SuspendThe@Pres, however, took a more balanced stance, implying that freedom of speech cannot be curtailed either.

"Whether or not you agree with what is being said or if a platform should allow it is a matter of perspective," they said.

Whether they thought the President of the United States used one of the most popular tools of communicating with the masses unfairly? "That's a loaded question," they said.

"I’d prefer to have the results of the experiment stand on their own merits. I’m not running this account to answer that question. I’m here to pose questions and open the floor up for civil debate," the quipped, adding that they were glad the stunt had managed to do just that.

The anonymous account by @SuspendThePres has come back online after a 12-hour suspension. But many are now following the account to observe what becomes of the social media experiment.

Incidentally, the experiment coincided with a sort of revamping that has been taking place within Twitter in terms of their community guidelines and public health policies.

On June 3, Twitter said that it was committed to making Twitter a place that respected human rights and would move to remove or protect users from any content that threatened those. Through using public notices against content that increase the potential for likely harm, propagate harmful incentives and biases, Twitter seems to be aiming for the proverbial sweet spot between censorship and political correctness.

It has since been propagating a "decrease in reliance on content removal" and "increase in diverse perspectives" by using measures like public notices to "increase public accountability".

Some may critique Twitter's idea of encouraging freedom of speech by regulating problematic speech via warning labels as a rehash of what filmmakers and producers did when they came up with 'R' or 'A' ratings and parental content advisories for films that promoted (albeit by way of depiction) gratuitous violence or sex.

Another test for Twitter would also be the equity with which it deals with various users. In India, for instance, several anti-caste activists such as Dilip Mandal had to wait for years before receiving a blue-tick, despite being renowned and widely cited scholars.

Several users have complained of unfair account suspensions, even as accounts of powerful users such as political leaders, influencers and businesspersons have remained active despite repeated posting of problematic content. Will Twitter's shift toward lesser increased user accountability and decreased policing bring an end to such issues?

Perhaps we would need more experiments like @SuspendThePres's to ascertain that.