A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
Not only that, it turns out the Twitter user @IsaiahGarnica has an option for people who are on 'budget'.
Image credits: Lokmat News18.
Have you ever wanted to tell your ex how you really felt about their pictures but did not have the courage to do so?
Or were afraid that they would know you still followed them on social media? Well, it turns out that a Twitter user is offering to comment "Yikes" on one's ex's selfies if one "Venmos" him USD 5 (Rs 355).
Twitter user @IsaiahGarnica recently took to the social media site to post the same, writing, "for $5 i will write "yikes" under one of your ex's selfies(sic)."
for $5 i will write "yikes" under one of your ex's selfies— GARNICA (@IsaiahGarnica) October 15, 2019
Not only that, it turns out he had an option for people who were on a budget.
Taking to Twitter the account posted that he had a USD 3 (Rs 213) option for the "budget b*tches," where he will write "eek" on their ex's pictures.
And it was not a joke! Garnica posted his Venmo username as well for people to send in the moolah so that he can comment accordingly.
please include the insta username when sendingCASH APP: $IsaiahGarnicaVENMO: @ Isaiah-Garnica— GARNICA (@IsaiahGarnica) October 15, 2019
And soon enough people started sending in their requests as well, with Garnica having to state that they need to "specify which selfie," failing which he will "choose their most recent."
He also added that if the person does not have a selfie, he will pick a photo, "where they seem too pleased with themselves."
okay, the requests are coming in.plz *specify* which selfie. otherwise, I will choose their most recent.if they have no selfies (trash) I will pick a photo where they seem too pleased with themselves.— GARNICA (@IsaiahGarnica) October 16, 2019
Garnica even posted a few images where he showed proof that he had commented on the images of exes when the proper payments were made.
Still making my way thru requests. Thank you for your patience. You all deserve better. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/zyINhtpbUs— GARNICA (@IsaiahGarnica) October 16, 2019
According to a report in BuzzFeed, Garnica, who is a Los Angeles-based songwriter, said the inspiration for his tweet came after he dropped his phone.
In order to replace his phone, he saw someone was selling feet pictures, which led him to the idea of charging USD 5 for posting "Yikes" on someone's ex's photo.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Vacation Pictures from Iceland
- Kajol Recreates Iconic Simran Pose as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Completes 24 Years
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football