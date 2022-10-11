A US-Based Nurse Claims To Have Met God In Coma

The internet keeps treating us with some unbelievable news every now and then. Recently, one such mind-boggling incident has come to light and it is hard to believe. A US-based nurse has claimed that she saw God while she was in a coma. Yes, you read that right.

According to a report by Daily Star, 52-year-old Penny Wittbrodt, a nurse from Kentucky, America, claims that her soul left her body when she was in a coma. Before Penny’s son brought her to the hospital, she had become seriously unwell and was having trouble breathing and eating.

Top showsha video

<b>Latest Buzz News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>