A Very Popular Travel Blogger Has Been Adding 'Same Cloud' to Her Instagram Photos

A travel blogger from Argentina is being called out on social media after a Twitter user pointed out a common gaffe in several of her Instagram pictures.

This travel ‘influencer’ spookily has the same clouds in every photo. pic.twitter.com/uYzXhTiRJp — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 28, 2019

In case you failed to notice, while Tupi Saravia has been uploading pictures from different locations, the background clouds just seem to remain the same.

Several netizens seemed to agree with the sharp-eyed Twitter observer, joking if it was a case of the the “same clouds” following the popular Instagrammer where ever she goes.

These clouds follow her — Thandeka (@Mawewe1) August 28, 2019

And a shadow that casts behind and infront of her... — Nancy5D (@skank_a_licious) August 29, 2019

If she traveled to Mars, clouds would change — iamNOTthatThai (@93manamx) August 29, 2019

Isn’t Photoshop grand? — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) August 28, 2019

There's an app that does it easily. My boyfriend put the northern lights over Thailand for a laugh and his followers loved it pic.twitter.com/qHmdy5JVJ6 — Danny (@spynnrdan) August 29, 2019

The mystery was eventually solved by the woman herself.

Saravia, who has over 2,80,000 followers on Instagram, admitted to adding the clouds to her pictures with the help of a photo-editing app.

"I can't believe how far this went," Saravia said to BuzzFeed News via email. "I used an app called Quickshot to help the composition of the photograph when the sky is burned or overexposed."

Quickshot’s 'Sky Control' feature puts clouds into a photo.

Saravia said she tends to use the same cloud patterns from the app because she just happens “to like that one.”

However, she claimed that her Instagram followers were well aware of the fact that she has been using apps to add effects to her pictures.

"They were always aware about this because I never hide it," she was quoted as saying. "I always tell [them about] the apps I use."

"Actually I'm the first one to tell the joke [that] the clouds are following me around the world,” she said.

