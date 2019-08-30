Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

A Very Popular Travel Blogger Has Been Adding 'Same Cloud' to Her Instagram Photos

Several netizens seemed to agree with the sharp-eyed Twitter observer, joking if it was a case of the the “same clouds” following the popular Instagrammer where ever she goes.

Trending Desk

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
A Very Popular Travel Blogger Has Been Adding 'Same Cloud' to Her Instagram Photos
A collage of her Instagram posts having the 'same clouds' in different pictures. (Twitter/@MattNavarra)
Loading...

A travel blogger from Argentina is being called out on social media after a Twitter user pointed out a common gaffe in several of her Instagram pictures.

In case you failed to notice, while Tupi Saravia has been uploading pictures from different locations, the background clouds just seem to remain the same.

Several netizens seemed to agree with the sharp-eyed Twitter observer, joking if it was a case of the the “same clouds” following the popular Instagrammer where ever she goes.

The mystery was eventually solved by the woman herself.

Saravia, who has over 2,80,000 followers on Instagram, admitted to adding the clouds to her pictures with the help of a photo-editing app.

"I can't believe how far this went," Saravia said to BuzzFeed News via email. "I used an app called Quickshot to help the composition of the photograph when the sky is burned or overexposed."

Quickshot’s 'Sky Control' feature puts clouds into a photo.

Saravia said she tends to use the same cloud patterns from the app because she just happens “to like that one.”

However, she claimed that her Instagram followers were well aware of the fact that she has been using apps to add effects to her pictures.

"They were always aware about this because I never hide it," she was quoted as saying. "I always tell [them about] the apps I use."

"Actually I'm the first one to tell the joke [that] the clouds are following me around the world,” she said.

