A Village in Tamil Nadu Went Without Streetlights for Over 35 Days to Protect a Bird's Nest

A village in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu went without streetlights for a whole month because a bird had converted the village's community switchboard into its nest.

According to a news report by TOI, Karuppu Raja, a college student in the village said that the switchboard is located next to his house which is connected to all 35 streetlights in the area. When the lockdown began, he saw a bird, an Indian Robbin, building a nest there. He soon circulated the message to other youngsters in the village through WhatsApp.

It took some convincing, but villagers agreed to not switch on the lights till the bird got ready to hatch the eggs. Consequently, the village went without streetlights for more than a month, approximately 35 days.

According to a report by The Better Indian, he wanted to cut the powerline to ensure that the bird and the eggs were safe and to protect them from getting electrocuted. Initially, some villages thought it was silly to go to these lengths for a bird.

But Karuppu Raja was determined. He approached the village Panchayat heads who took conginsance of the matter. They said in an interview that the coronavirus lockdown had left several people homeless and with no shelter. They did not want the bird to suffer a similar fate and thus agreed to cut the powerline.