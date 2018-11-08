A Viral Campaign of Clothing Brand Showing Different Sized Models Side By Side Has Won Twitter's Heart

PLT have started showing two sizes in their pictures 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T1NBxBmTok — S (@skyfordd) November 6, 2018

Finally there doing something fantastic and not just aiming at one type of blogger love this❤️❤️❤️ — REBECCA HAYDEN (@rebeccachaydenx) November 6, 2018

Both models are beautiful. I would just personally like to see this one in every outfit ever please thanks. 👑✨ pic.twitter.com/wSORmDZ7cQ — Parisa Fitz-Henley (@ParisaFH) November 7, 2018

I was scrolling through @asos today and thinking they needed to do this as there is no way the size 4 garment looks the same as a size 18! This opens up a whole new dimension to online shopping as things you may never consider look better when you can see it on a similar body. — Kelly (@Kelly_QPR) November 7, 2018

Love it. Love it all. Love the clothes, love the idea, love the models. Love it. @OfficialPLT pic.twitter.com/TEBEx3pjU5 — T C (@TC_in_TDot) November 7, 2018

It does, but in a completely different way. I love that they styled them differently, too; I love what the belt does, and wouldn’t necessarily have thought of it. — Ntombi A. Peters (@Ntombi) November 7, 2018

Fashion today is all about diversity. More and more fashion designers and brands are adopting diversity as a marketing and technique by including models who do not look like the stereotypical, air-brushed specters on fashion magazines from the 90s but rather like actual people, especially women. It is a time when finally, after years of being neglected, plus sized women, women of colour, specially-abled women and other social minorities are being included in international fashion narratives. And taking the movement forward is UK-based clothing brand Pretty Young Things (PYT).The brand recently released photos of its latest collection on its website and app and users were pleasantly surprised to find the options displayed in two sizes.Many praise the company for including a plus-sized woman foe displaying the options, something which most fashion brands do not care to do. Plus-sized women often complain that the clothes they order online is hard to judge as size charts vary from brand to brand. It is almost impossible to tell how a particular piece of clothing is going to fit different body types. Displaying the option on a plus sized model helps the buyers better visualise how they may eventually look wearing it.According to the size 18 model Leslie Sidora, it was amazing for companies like PYT to promote diversity. "I've never felt this excited or proud of my body and myself," Forbes quoted the model as saying. This is not the first time PYT has tried to make inroads toward body-positivity. In September, they unrolled the #everyBODYinPLT campaign in collaboration with celebrated plus sized model Ashley Graham. The campaign was wildly successful much like the present one which was was highly celebrated on social media with many hailing it as a huge step toward diversity in fashion.However, now that the cat is out of the bag, many women on social media said that they wanted to see more diversity in height, colour, special abilities and other aspects. According to some, all those women were buyers too and for a fashion brand to be truly conscious, it must cater to all of them individually or at least to the best of their abilities. Users suggested PYT to add another size inbetween so that women who were not skinny or plus-sized could also find their pick.