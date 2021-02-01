A Viral Tweet is Making 90s Kids Nostalgic About School Picnics from Childhood

Nostalgia is a bittersweet feeling, and a recent Twitter post has got netizens reveling in that emotion. A tweet posted last week took netizens back to school days and the fun picnics that they enjoyed as students.

Indian Forest Service Praveen Kaswan on Friday reminisced about his schooldays on the micro blogging site where he mentioned how his school used to take them to a nearby park and call it a picnic. Recalling his childhood days Kaswan called it quite fun and said that life is way more complicated now.

That school used to take us to nearby park and call it as a picnic. What fun !! Life is way complicated now. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 29, 2021

The tweet went on to receive over 3.5k likes, resonating with several netizens who shared their own experiences and feelings about their school days. Replying to Kaswan’s tweet one user wrote that he wishes the tradition of going to picnics continues in offices as well.

I wish we had same picnic organized by our office . — Pankaj Singh (@pankajsankrit) January 31, 2021

Sharing their journey to reach a “stressful” life from the happy childhood one user wrote that it is true that life has become more complicated with stress and it is the way our parents or elders told us.

True it's really complicated coupled with stress. Lyf is nt the way r mother made us imagine1)10th mai ache se mehnat karlo aram hi aram h2)Beta10th ke mrks koi nhi dekhta aab12th reh gya h phir toh maze h tumhare zindagi bhar3)Gradn achi clg se karlo life set h — Prachi Sharma (@prachiss9) January 30, 2021

Another user said that school picnics at public parks used to be the true picnics, memories of which remain “evergreen”.

Meanwhile, for one user picnics were more of a cleanliness drive since they were taken to a neighbouring village with broomsticks and made to clean the area on every Saturday.

Lucky you, for every Saturday we were taken to a nearby village to broom and clean same — Capt. Sanjay Sharma (@Sharma02932939) January 30, 2021

The tweet also brought back some lost memories for some users who wrote how they are now “smiling like an idiot” remembering their childhood.

Another Twitteratipointed out how school picnics in big cities like Mumbai have evolved into international trips these days.

Mumbai Schools✌overnight trips went in heirarchy of Nasik https://t.co/s3j6aSfjNO year Mahabaleshwar.Then Hyderabad.(New Zealand/Nasa/DubaiParents) pic.twitter.com/BTtOU3aWyj — Sang Froid (@pointofpheww) January 30, 2021

But for some it was a basic slide, merry-go-round, swing, and see-saw rides that gave them immense pleasure back in the day.

Simple slide, merry-go-round, swing and see saw gave immense pleasure back then — India (@ILOVECONGRESS11) January 30, 2021

Comparing their own childhood to modern children one user wrote that the privilege and beauty of life that they have enjoyed seems “impossible” for the current generation. The tweet also mentions that the older generations were more into nature which has now been replaced by technology and tech gadgets for the present-day children.

The privileges n beauty of life what we ve njoyed seems impossible for this generation to get ever..we were so much into nature,now which has replaced by tech daz...nywaz Have a beautiful n blissful day sir — Shivangi chauhan. (@Shivang78772311) January 30, 2021

Recalling their picnic experience one user mentioned how they used to stack up the snacks for the bus journey and share it with their friends while enjoying the trip.

In a hilarious reply to Kaswan’s tweet, one user mentioned that attending schools has become so rare in the times of coronavirus pandemic that the day his son will finally go to school will be his picnic day.