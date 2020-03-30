'A War-Zone': Mumbai Nurse Recalls First Day at Hospital Treating Coronavirus Patients

Healthcare workers are having a tough time during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Doctors, nurses and other health officials are ensuring best of treatment to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Amid this, a heart-touching story of a nurse is creating a buzz on social media.

Popular Facebook page 'Humans of Bombay' on Sunday shared an interview of a nurse who said that she was scared when she along with another nurses were called for duty to attend COVID-19 patients.

The mum of two young daughters said that she was equally concerned about the health of her daughters and her husband. She said one of her daughters “begged” her not to report for the duty and was paranoid that she would catch the virus.

“All I could do at that point was to assure her that I’d be okay, because when duty calls, you show up,” the nurse added.

The nurse also equated her first day at the hospital dealing with the COVID-19 patients as a “war zone”. She said, “I still remember the first day — between admitting patients, allocating beds and calming down panicked patients... it was like a war zone.”

She added that the nurses and other healthcare workers did not even get a minute to rest.

The most difficult part of their duty, according to her, was to keep families apart. She shared a heartbreaking incident, “I was handling a couple from Pune who was begging me to leave to go home to their children — but I just couldn’t let them leave.”

Attending patients for almost a week now, she added that she missed her children. "But all of it is worth it when we see the look of relief on our patient's faces when they test negative," the nurse described her experience.

Stating that these are trying times and everyone will get through them together, she also urged people to believe only credible sources for information, follow the instructions seriously and stay at home. "Help us by not getting out unless it's for essentials or if there's an emergency. And once this is all over, we will all celebrate."

Since being shared online, the post has collected over 28,000 likes and more than 2,100 comments on Facebook.

While one person posted, "Once this is over, we will all celebrate," a second wrote, "When someone is going through a storm, your silent presence is more powerful than a million empty words."

"Salute to all the people who are supporting in this crucial time. You people are putting your lives on risk and trying to save others. Hats off to you all. Please take of yourselves too," commented a third person to the heart-wrenching post.

COVID-19 has so far claimed 29 lives in India and more than 1,070 people have tested positive for the deadly disease.

In his address to the nation earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the countrymen to applaud the hardwork of healthcare professionals and workers in other essential fields by clapping for 5 minutes at 5 pm on March 22 from their balconies and rooftops.