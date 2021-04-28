buzz

A Website Designer Has Bought Google's Argentina's Domain For Just Rs 216
2-MIN READ

A Website Designer Has Bought Google's Argentina's Domain For Just Rs 216

Photo posted on Twitter by Nicolas David Kuroña.

Photo posted on Twitter by Nicolas David Kuroña.

The sale was made by a 30-year-old web designer, Nicolas Kurona. Kurona shared a screenshot of the domain on Twitter, which he explained he bought through a normal, legal process.

Imagine if you tried to Google something and found out Google doesn’t exist - the search engine for everything you could turn to has disappeared off the face of the earth. While the permanent consequences of that happening is massive and terrifying to think of in today’s world, it did happen for a bit in Argentina: The domain went down for a few hours. When the site came back up, turns out Google no longer owned it. Google Argentina’s domain name was bought by a web designer while the site was out of action for two hours in the country last week.

“I never imagined that it was going to allow me to buy it," he told the BBC. He explained how it happened: He was at work at this desk, designing a website for a client, when he got messages on WhatsApp that Google was down.

“I entered www.google.com.ar into my browser and it didn’t work," he said. “I thought something strange was happening." He decided to go on to the Network Information Center Argentina (NIC) - the organisation responsible for operating the .ar country code domains. He searched for Google - and up popped Argentina’s Google domain available for purchase. Despite thinking it would not work, he “followed the steps and then I received an email with the purchase invoice." He bought the domain for (£2.08/$2.90 or INR 216).

Following which he typed the url - found his personal information, then shared the news on Twitter.

Google Argentina told the BBC that “For a short term, the domain was acquired by someone else." It added it had regained control of the domain very quickly. They also added that their license for the domain hadn’t expired, so it was unsure why it had been put up for sale. Kurona also confirmed that the domain name was taken away from him shortly by the NIC, but his 270 pesos have not been returned, either by the NIC or Google.

first published:April 28, 2021, 08:15 IST