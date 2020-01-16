A Wedding Hall in Pakistan is Offering '50% Off' on Second Marriage But With a Hilarious Twist

A wedding hall in Pakistan's Bahawalpur has an interesting offer. It is giving discounts on bookings for men, who are planning to get hitched for a second, third or even fourth time.

A video of the news report has now gone viral on social media, where a Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat tweeted:

"Bumper wedding offer in Bahawalpur: 50% off on second shaadi, 75% on the third and walima free on the fourth shaadi. Open challenge."

Bumper wedding offer in Bahawalpur: 50% off on second shaadi, 75% on the third and walima free on the fourth shaadi. Open challenge. pic.twitter.com/6NWSpzjqoy — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 11, 2020

A voice-over to the clip is heard saying, "Dum hai toh maidaan mein aao. Doosri shaadi karke dikhaao. Bahawalpur mein khulne waale naye shaadi hall ne tamaam shaadi-shuda afraad ko bumper offer pesh kardi. (If you have the courage, come to the ground and get married for a second time. A new wedding hall which will be opened in Bahawalpur has a bumper offer for married people.)"

However, there is a twist to the entire deal.

According to the wedding hall owner, who spoke in the video, the booking for the second wedding has to be made by the first wife. He further is heard adding that the only person who is able to fulfil the condition will be able to book the wedding hall.

A number of people commented on the photo highlighting its funny nature. Here’s what they wrote:

Reminds me of a shop in karachi which readUdhar sirf 90 saal se zyada Umar wale logon ko milega woh bi unke waleden ke guarantee par. — hanif ym baloch (@hanifymbaloch) January 11, 2020

Are aaise offers sirf pakistan mein hi kyu😂😭😭 — The Bad Guy (@TheBadG22879006) January 11, 2020

Imran must be thinking : separation nahi lena chahiye tha. Next shaaadi mein walima free hota. — Rohit 🕉♎ (@_IamRPd) January 11, 2020

Utimate market technique. The condition is the key.So much advertisement without spending much money. — Priyanjan Kumar (@priyanjan_Kumar) January 13, 2020

