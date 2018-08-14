GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane

Kiki - why are you performing on a plane with a flag?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
Kiki - why are you performing on a plane with a flag?
Loading...
The #KikiChallenge is still doing the rounds - despite police having issued several warnings on how dangerous it is.

People, however, still want to be part of this trend. The latest in this series is a woman who is seen dancing with a Pakistan flag on a flight. The video was circulated widely on social media.

But the video got a little too much attention.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) started looking into the matter as the women appeared to be of a different nationality. According to a report in The Tribune, the NAB chairman questioned how a foreign woman managed to reach the runway and the aircraft, and ‘desecrate’ the Pakistani flag, and called for action against those responsible. The airplane the woman shot the video on, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) took accountability for the woman, even putting out a tweet on who she was.





The airline, however, denied accountability for the video and the blogger, Eva Zu Beck, dancing.

“We had nothing to do with the video, she posted it up on our Twitter account herself,” PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar told The Express Tribune.

Following the media spectacle, the blogger, posted a video on Instagram defending herself and explaining the motive behind the video.


And while Zu Beck's explanation may have cleared the sentiments - it raises the question - why was the video shot?

Zu beck was probably the first person to film the Kiki Challenge on an airplane. She has been touring Pakistan, trying to dispel the usual myths people have about Pakistan, and she shares most of her stories on her Instagram and Facebook blog.





They said Karachi would be dangerous. Polluted. Congested. . But they also said it would be intense. Vibrant. Ceaseless, and addictive. . For the last two days, I’ve been walking around this incredible city with my mouth agape - like in this photo. Every corner draws me in, every pile of spices sends my senses running, every street is an endless treasure trove. . And yes, Karachi is everything that everyone described, but it’s also so much more. You can lose yourself in Karachi and never find your way back. You can give your heart to the city and fall for eternity. You can breathe in the air and, with it, all of the pain, pleasure, beauty and terror that dwells within. In Karachi, you can see deep into the soul of something much bigger than what you’ve ever known before. . I am convinced, one of these tiny flats in Karachi must be home to the soul of humanity. . 📸 by @iarslanakbar with PIA / MindComms

A post shared by Eva zu Beck (@evazubeck) on




Following the media controversy, however, both Zu Beck and PIA took their posts down.

While the NAB probe may be valid, it isn't illegal to sport the national flag of Pakistan, and there are even several clothing items made on it.

Twitterati pointed this out -





Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll

Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...