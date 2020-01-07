UK Woman Addicted to Eating Talcum Powder Empties a Bottle a Day
Image credits: Amazon India.
Addictions are bad, however, they are those habits, which are more than difficult to give up on. No matter how hard do we try, our addictions can make us spend sleepless nights at a time.
One such addiction is reported by Lisa Anderson, a 44-year-old Devon woman, who claims to be suffering from an addiction to eating baby talcum powder.
According to Lisa, she started eating the talcum powder 15 years ago when she felt a sudden ‘overwhelming’ urge to do so. She was drying off her son after a bath at the time.
The mother of five also claims that she can eat an entire 200g tub in just a day.
Over the years, her cravings have intensified so much that she gets an urge to eat powder every 30 minutes. She also spends sleepless nights, where she gets up due to these urges.
With an estimated spending of £8,000 (approx. Rs 7.55 lakhs) on Johnson's Baby Powder, Lisa spends around £10 (approx. Rs 1,000) a week.
This also comes with many societal issues.
Lisa tried to hide the habit from her ex-partner for decades.
However, she consulted a professional doctor, who told her about the condition known as PICA syndrome.
According to the doctor, PICA syndrome makes a human eat non-food items, such as paint, dust and dirt.
