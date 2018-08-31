A Woman Pointed Out the Hypocrisy of Workout Apps for Not Having a Pregnancy Mode



Hey tech developers: It’d be really nice if you put a “pregnancy mode” in your weight/training/workout etc. apps. I’m getting really tired of my smart scale and exercise apps yelling at me for weight gain/decreased activity.

— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) August 30, 2018



Right? My smart scale app keeps yelling at me because I’ve gained 20 pounds in the past 6 months. WHICH IS HEALTHY AND I AM SUPPOSED TO DO.



— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) August 30, 2018





I’m not talking about small developers either. My @apple Watch is reminding me daily about my fitness goals. I was meeting them until about two weeks ago, now it’s a lot more difficult. No way to pause the notifications, I have to turn them off entirely.

— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) August 30, 2018



Others have pointed out this also applies to calorie tracking apps while pregnant/breastfeeding. Come ON. Do better, tech.



— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) August 30, 2018





Getting a lot of questions re: "well, should pregnancy mode just shut off notifications?" NO. I want to be able to track my weight gain during pregnancy and whether or not it's healthy!

— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) August 31, 2018



It’s unreal, and it shows who they lack behind the scenes at these companies.



— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) August 30, 2018





And who’s doing the programming….

— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) August 30, 2018



This seems so obvious it’s shameful it hasn’t been added. But then my apple watch yells at me when I have the flu about not meeting my movement goals so really not that surprised...



— kamilah taylor ⚡️ (@kamilah) August 30, 2018





Or a "I'm in this airplane seat for the next 13 hours, give me a break". I dunno, they could call it "aeroplane mode" :)

See also "cinema mode", tho these are mere trivial annoyances compared to your well made point

— Tim M (@schmerg) August 31, 2018



Interesting. I’d love to have a my osteo/inflammatory arthritis is bad today tracking mode. To lay off me but also to see track and see how much it impacts. Would be great for drs to see actual data.



— Traci Lepore (@TraciUXD) August 31, 2018





Hahah my “smart” scale decided I was my husband during my third trimester ♀️

— Nicole Man Gai (@nicolemangai) August 30, 2018



Or new parent mode. My @Fitbit is telling me I don’t get enough sleep



— DamnFineCoffee☕️ (@kamclean250) August 30, 2018





It seems pretty apparent that men must be programming and giving approval for apps. I mean seriously, any female in charge would have seen red flags with a blatant misstep like this. @AppleSupport when are you all introducing pregnancy/breastfeeding options? #MakeItHappenPlease

— Joe Bowles (@JoeWBowles) August 30, 2018



This is a great example of app developers designing for a normative "user" that does not reflect everyone's lived experiences.



— Andrew R. Schrock (@aschrock) August 30, 2018



Do you have a workout app on your phone? Yes, the same one that you installed thinking it would help you keep track of your weight but after a while the novelty wore off and you either uninstalled it or cursed it every time the app reminded you to complete your daily target of 10,000 steps.Have you ever wondered what happens to pregnant women who use these apps and for obvious reasons cannot drop their weight even after repeated reminders (read: taunts)? Well, a woman on Twitter had the same question.Swapna Krishna questioned the tech developers of these apps about not having a pregnancy mode on their workout apps and smart scales and wondered why no one had ever thought about it before?Some users called it a great idea and recounted their personal experiences with these apps.She also called out big brands like Apple, criticizing its watches which also did not have the feature.After users began pointing out to her that the same applied to calorie tracking apps, Swapna asked tech developers to ‘do better’.But then people asked her if pregnancy mode would entirely shut off the notifications, prompting Swapna to clarify that she still wanted to keep a track of her weight but not be bugged about it incessantly.Twitter users were left wondering why no one has ever thought about this and Swapna wholeheartedly agreed.Others pointed out the limitations and expectations that technology comes to expect from people.While most users agreed though that the lack of a 'pregnancy mode' in these apps was shameful, some came up with their own modes to suit their lifestyles.And there were some who called out the ‘men’ who programme these apps.Maybe it’s time all you app developers and technology experts gave the workout apps an actual upgrade.