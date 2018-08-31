GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

A Woman Pointed Out the Hypocrisy of Workout Apps for Not Having a Pregnancy Mode

A woman pointed out the hypocrisy of workout apps which do not have a pregnancy mode and keep reminding pregnant women to drop weight.

Parth Sharma |

Updated:August 31, 2018, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Woman Pointed Out the Hypocrisy of Workout Apps for Not Having a Pregnancy Mode
(Image: AFP)
Loading...
Do you have a workout app on your phone? Yes, the same one that you installed thinking it would help you keep track of your weight but after a while the novelty wore off and you either uninstalled it or cursed it every time the app reminded you to complete your daily target of 10,000 steps.

Have you ever wondered what happens to pregnant women who use these apps and for obvious reasons cannot drop their weight even after repeated reminders (read: taunts)? Well, a woman on Twitter had the same question.

Swapna Krishna questioned the tech developers of these apps about not having a pregnancy mode on their workout apps and smart scales and wondered why no one had ever thought about it before?

Some users called it a great idea and recounted their personal experiences with these apps.





She also called out big brands like Apple, criticizing its watches which also did not have the feature.

After users began pointing out to her that the same applied to calorie tracking apps, Swapna asked tech developers to ‘do better’.





But then people asked her if pregnancy mode would entirely shut off the notifications, prompting Swapna to clarify that she still wanted to keep a track of her weight but not be bugged about it incessantly.

Twitter users were left wondering why no one has ever thought about this and Swapna wholeheartedly agreed.




Others pointed out the limitations and expectations that technology comes to expect from people.

While most users agreed though that the lack of a 'pregnancy mode' in these apps was shameful, some came up with their own modes to suit their lifestyles.

















And there were some who called out the ‘men’ who programme these apps.







Maybe it’s time all you app developers and technology experts gave the workout apps an actual upgrade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 21
    SILVER
  • 26
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 60
Loading...