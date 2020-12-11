Man Found Bite Missing from His Lunch Every Day, His Wife's Reason is Taking Internet by Storm

Couples often develop certain cute habits that are both unbearably warm and hard to decode. One such practice has been going viral on social media after Facebook user Tracy Howell revealed the reason she had been taking a bite out of her husband’s lunch every day.

Tracy said that she has made lunch for her husband every day since they got married. And that there were times when she used to join her husband for lunch. On one such occasion, Tracy’s husband Clifford said that lunch tasted better when he shared it with someone he loved.

In response, Tracy took a bite out of Clifford’s lunch the next day while packing it. When he got home from work that day, Clifford told Tracy that someone had taken a bite out of his lunch. Tracy informed him that she was the one who did that so Clifford knew that she was joining him for lunch, even though she couldn’t be physically present.

Since then, Tracy has been taking a bite out of Clifford’s lunch almost every day, except when it is tuna or pimento cheese. Tracy shared that seeing a bite taken out of his lunch, Clifford tells her, “Saw you joined me for lunch today and it sure was good.”

Tracy also informed Facebook users in the post that Clifford and her have been married for 41 years now. The woman also shared a picture of a burger in a ziplock. The burger was bitten once, showing how Tracy shares lunch with her husband Clifford.

The post has been shared over 100k times on Facebook while 28k people have liked it. People are admiring the adorable couple in the comments section of this post. According to her Facebook bio, Tracy is from the city of Leonard in the state of Texas.

One user wrote, “This is so precious. Thank you for sharing.” Another user who seems to be close to the Howell family wrote, “I love you guys anyway and now I love you even more!!! That’s how it’s supposed to be and so seldom is.”

Overwhelmed by the attention her sweet story received, Tracy shared another post with several screenshots of the kind messages she received for her post. She also spoke in detail about her relationship with Clifford and said how he calls her from work every day and tells his wife that he just needs to hear her voice.

Tracy said that they say I love you to each other a dozen times a day. “We never wanted the other to "assume" we loved them,” said Tracy. She signed off the post by saying that God and her husband knew that they were meant to be because Clifford asked her to marry him on the first date.