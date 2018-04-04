GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'A Work of Art': Cristiano Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle-Kick Goal Stuns Sporting World

'Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Oh no! It's CRISTIANO RONALDO'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 4, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'A Work of Art': Cristiano Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle-Kick Goal Stuns Sporting World
Image credits: Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo's ridiculous bicycle-kick goal has sent the soccer world into a frenzy.

There’s no accurate way to describe what Ronaldo pulled off during the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarterfinal match at Juventus.

With his back to goal, Ronaldo launched himself into the air to meet Dani Carvajal's chipped ball and produced a perfectly-executed bicycle shot which flew past keeper Gianluigi Buffon and put Real 2-0 ahead.

The goal was greeted by applause even from Juventus fans who only minutes earlier had hounded and insulted Ronaldo when he shot wide.

The Portuguese had got Real off the mark with a third-minute goal, scoring for a record 10th successive Champions League game, and Marcelo was also on target as Juve's five-year unbeaten home record in European competition crumbled. His goal eventually lead Real Madrid to an emphatic 3-0 win away to Juventus.




As for Ronaldo, even Juventus fans rose and gave him a standing ovation.




And Twitterati joined the party.






































"One of the most beautiful goals in the history of football," said Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

"Cristiano does things sometimes that only he can do. "It can be said that it is one of the most beautiful goals in the history of football," he further added.

(With Reuters inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Recommended For You