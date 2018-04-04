'A Work of Art': Cristiano Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle-Kick Goal Stuns Sporting World
'Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Oh no! It's CRISTIANO RONALDO'
Image credits: Reuters
There’s no accurate way to describe what Ronaldo pulled off during the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarterfinal match at Juventus.
With his back to goal, Ronaldo launched himself into the air to meet Dani Carvajal's chipped ball and produced a perfectly-executed bicycle shot which flew past keeper Gianluigi Buffon and put Real 2-0 ahead.
The goal was greeted by applause even from Juventus fans who only minutes earlier had hounded and insulted Ronaldo when he shot wide.
The Portuguese had got Real off the mark with a third-minute goal, scoring for a record 10th successive Champions League game, and Marcelo was also on target as Juve's five-year unbeaten home record in European competition crumbled. His goal eventually lead Real Madrid to an emphatic 3-0 win away to Juventus.
Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/x2ubbBo94Y— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018
As for Ronaldo, even Juventus fans rose and gave him a standing ovation.
The whole stadium applauds Cristiano's bicycle kick goal. [@diegomiguel4] pic.twitter.com/sWXdoig5gl— Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) April 3, 2018
And Twitterati joined the party.
Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018
Juve fans applauding Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/dNrbO3xhwB— ٰ (@GranitZaka) April 4, 2018
Who else saw Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead tap-in last night?— ⚡Oluwafifunmi🎨🇳🇬 (@FifunmiRexx) April 4, 2018
Rt if you saw that tap-in pic.twitter.com/pfOehzg6uE
Zinedine Zidane's reaction to THAT goal— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2018
"What have I just seen?!"
Caption it... pic.twitter.com/1OXkMxBs5O
There is only a few of us who can do that— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018
If Cristiano Ronaldo was a club, he would be 10th on the all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/cFcfYAk7zM— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2018
Is that a Bird? Nope— Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) April 3, 2018
✈️Is it a Plane? Nope
It's CRISTIANO RONALDO pic.twitter.com/XE7HhzPj9V
This Ronaldo goal doesn’t even look real pic.twitter.com/Cu09CVyZ1E— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2018
Everyone's reaction after watching that incredible Golazo from Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/2uK38iaD9k— GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) April 3, 2018
Perfection. @Cristiano's second goal was a work of art!#APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/GfisCbTuj0— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) April 3, 2018
When Ronaldo scored that spectacular overheard kick— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) April 3, 2018
Me; pic.twitter.com/QUb6Vu8V9g
Cristiano Ronaldo is not a day over the age of 23 and I don't trust anyone who tells me otherwise— Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 3, 2018
"One of the most beautiful goals in the history of football," said Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
"Cristiano does things sometimes that only he can do. "It can be said that it is one of the most beautiful goals in the history of football," he further added.
(With Reuters inputs)
Also Watch
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- I Live For This: Sushmita Sen Posts 'Portrait of Bliss' with Daughter Alisah
- BCCI Expects Rights for India Matches to Beat IPL at Rs 55-60 Crore Per Game
- IPL 2018: Chahal Feels Washington Sundar's Presence a Boost for Kohli
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win
- Babies' Day Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan Take Taimur and Inaaya For Fun Time at Amrita Arora's Residence