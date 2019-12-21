A Year Apart, Photos of Greta Thunberg Show Striking Contrast as She Returns to Swedish Parliament

In late August last year, a 15-year-old girl nobody knew at the time, sat for the first time outside the Swedish Parliament, making news headlines for having a placard with her that said, 'School strike for climate.'

More than a year later, 'Greta Thunberg' is a common name. Since her first 'Fridays for change,' her supporters have grown from a handful of her classmates to millions across the world.

After months of criss-crossing the Atlantic to attend first the UN climate summit in New York and then COP25 talks in Madrid, teenage eco-warrior Greta Thunberg was back in Sweden on Friday, taking part in a rally outside the parliament where her protests first began over a year ago.

Dressed in her trademark yellow sou'wester and woollen hat and trailed by a pack of bodyguards, Thunberg met with a group of young climate activists just outside the parliamentary building.

Named 2019 Person of the Year by Time magazine, Thunberg said she hoped the distinction would help put her cause in the spotlight.

"I really hope that it raises awareness and motivates others to get involved in the campaign," she told Swedish news agency TT.

Thunberg wants to sound the alarm about global warming among the world's politicians, as witnessed in her rousing "How Dare You?" speech at the UN climate summit.

On August 20 2019, millions across the world in their respective cities, marched spreading awareness about climate change - to force their governments to sit up and notice.

Photos from her first protest, to her return a few days ago, show how much has changed in just a little over a year.

The first photo is taken in August 2018, by Michael Campanella, for Getty Images.

The second is taken on December 20, 2019, by Sweden OUT / AFP / TT News Agency / Pontus LUNDAHL.

Thunberg has not said what her plans are for the next few months.

But her many Swedish fans and supporters seemed happy to have her back on her home turf.

(With inputs from AFP)

