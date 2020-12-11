'Aachoo': Street Artist Banksy Confirms Sneezing Woman Artwork on Bristol Street is His Own

A new street art work that appeared on the side of a semi-detached house in Totterdown in Bristol has been claimed by elusive graffiti artist Banksy as his latest creation.

The art piece, an interesting one at that is titled "Aachoo!!" and pictures a woman in a headscarf sneezing so loud that it makes her dentures fly into the air. The painting also shows the woman's walking street and handbag slipping out of her hand.

The graffiti artist who hails from Bristol is known for witty artworks that often make powerful references to world affairs. This year the artists has mostly focused on coronavirus as part of his creations including one where he depicted scene from home quarantine and one as a tribute to the health-care workers, fans across the internet are guessing the new artwork by him is also related to the coronavirus .

Banksy on Thursday took to Instagram to share his claim on the new art work.

The new artwork is reportedly on Vale Street and is the steepest street in England. The piece which was spotted by Tristan Kay, a senior lecturer at University of Bristol, has caught the attention of both locals and on social media with people coming from far and wide to take photos near the art work.

Vale Street is reportedly famous for an annual egg-rolling competition but now thanks to the new Banksy art mural, people will be flocking to it even more. A plastic shield has now been used to cover the art.

In October, an artwork appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tyre as a hula-hoop is his work. The work appeared on the red brick wall of a beauty salon, next to a bicycle that was locked to a metal signpost and missing its back wheel. Banksy had then confirmed the mural as his own in a similar fashion on his Instagram.

Banksy's identity, which has famously been unknown and always been the subject of speculation and mystery, was warped in conspiracy theories after rumours started doing rounds that popular kids' show host Neil Buchanan was the graffiti artist Banksy. After the theory became the trending topic for a whole week, it eventually forced Buchanan to issue a clarification.

Putting it simply and clearly, Buchanan's official website wrote that "he is NOT Banksy."

The new artwork has also triggered a spate of versions about how the mural came to being painted with many suggesting they might have been around when the artist got down to work on Vale Street.