Aakash Chopra Does a Jofra Archer, 'Predicts' Deepak Chahar's Talent in 9-Year-Old Tweet
The cricket fans who spotted Chopra's nearly decade-old tweet couldn't help but draw comparisons between him and the English pacer Jofra Archer.
Image credits: Aakash Chopra / Facebook | Cricketnext / News18.
Deepak Chahar's outstanding spell with the ball against Bangladesh in a T20I match made cricket fans from every corner stand and witness the Indian pacer's heroics. However, as it turns out, former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra had already spotted Chahar's talent almost a decade ago.
On Sunday, in a series decider T20I contest against the visiting Bangladesh, Chahar rose to the occasion and how. In the 20 deliveries that he bowled throughout the match, Chahar bagged six wickets while giving away only seven runs.
Not only did Chahar register best T20I bowling figures ever on the night, but he also picked up his maiden five-wicket haul. To add a cherry on top, the 27-year-old became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in men's shortest format of the sport.
Chahar later lifted the Man of the Match trophy for his outstanding bowling spell and became an overnight sensation on social media. But as Indians took notice of the new bowler in the town, commentator and cricket analyst Aakash Chopra's tweet from 2010 started doing the rounds of Twitter, reminding many of English pacer Jofra Archer's clairvoyant tweets.
Back in 2010, a Twitter user had mentioned Chopra and urged him to spot "exciting bowling talents".
"We need to find some more bowlers at this moment, unfortunately can't spot any talent that excites. Hope you find someone! :D," the user wrote.
Chopra responded by saying: "I've spotted a young talent...Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name...you'd see a lot of him in the future :)"
@MalhotraSaurabh I've spotted a young talent...Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name...you'd see a lot of him in the future :)— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2010
The cricket fans, who spotted Chopra's nearly decade-old tweet, couldn't help but draw comparisons between him and the Englishman Jofra Archer.
Are jofra sir— manoj pancholi (@manojpancholi45) November 12, 2019
The prediction came true..??Ya .....— AshuAtul (@ashu6atul) November 13, 2019
Wow ! What a prophecy!! @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL took you pretty seriously and ensured that he was brought to lime light and made to shine on International stage @deepak_chahar9 @BCCI— S Ramasubramanian (@Srsmanian72) November 13, 2019
Fast forward to 2019, Chopra was delighted to witness Chahar's remarkable bowling spell.
But why did his tweet remind fans of Archer?
Earlier this year, during 50-over World Cup tournament in England, the home pacer Jofra Archer's old tweets had sent the cricket fans in a frenzy.
His minute-by-minute prophesy of England-Australia semi-final match gave everyone the chills.
But Archer's spooky Twitter account peaked especially on the eve of World Cup finals against New Zealand when a 6-year-old tweet by him about the Super Over resurfaced on social media, leaving everyone bamboozled.
16 from 6— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 13, 2013
