Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji Got Trolled Because They Didn't Look 'Serious' at Krishna Raj Kapoor's Funeral



This is Bollywood..... This is the shameful pictures I ever seen



Same thing will happen in their funerals too.

These filmi idiots are hypocrites of the highest order. One can't expect any civility from them.



Don’t see your point. Your views are deeply rooted in the 17th century India, particularly with regards to a 87 year old.

Why to intrude in others personal life?

Why they need to be trolled?

Since #KrishnaRajKapoor 's demise no one has laughed?



I don't think there is any reason to mourn here. She was 87 and lived her life quite well. She was sick for last few days and people were aware that the moment has come. Obviously people close to her will feel the void in their life but that's it.

If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life.

A very sad loss to all of us.

My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family.

We love you Krishnaji.



The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8CSo7rw19V

