GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji Got Trolled Because They Didn't Look 'Serious' at Krishna Raj Kapoor's Funeral

Really?

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji Got Trolled Because They Didn't Look 'Serious' at Krishna Raj Kapoor's Funeral
Image credits: @Neetalsengar / Twitter
Loading...
Late filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, 87, passed away early on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest. Krishna Raj, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her children, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.

To pay their last respects, several Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji were present at the funeral.

As photos and videos from the funeral started surfacing on social media, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji and Karan Johar became the target of trolls.

Why?

Simply because they were spotted "laughing" at the time of mourning.













However, there were several who came in the defence of actors and Johar.







Earlier, both Khan and Johar had taken to Twitter after the news of Krishna Raj Kapoor's demise broke out.





Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...