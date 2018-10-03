Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji Got Trolled Because They Didn't Look 'Serious' at Krishna Raj Kapoor's Funeral
Really?
Image credits: @Neetalsengar / Twitter
To pay their last respects, several Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji were present at the funeral.
As photos and videos from the funeral started surfacing on social media, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji and Karan Johar became the target of trolls.
Why?
Simply because they were spotted "laughing" at the time of mourning.
Looks Straight from film Page3 at #KrishnaRajkapoor funeral,see @karanjohar laughing with Rani M @aamir_khan @aliaa08 . #Shame But nobody will condemn for sure.👍 @navikakumar @ShefVaidya @JagratiShukla29 @DrGPradhan @TarekFatah @amritabhinder @trehan_barkha @SureshNakhua pic.twitter.com/wOvShFuibc
— Neetu ❤ (@NeetalSengar) October 2, 2018
This is Bollywood..... This is the shameful pictures I ever seen
— Varij pandey (@Varijpandey) October 3, 2018
Same thing will happen in their funerals too.
— Sai Sakthi (@ModijiForever) October 3, 2018
These filmi idiots are hypocrites of the highest order. One can't expect any civility from them.
— Ramanathan KS (@ramanathanks) October 2, 2018
However, there were several who came in the defence of actors and Johar.
Don’t see your point. Your views are deeply rooted in the 17th century India, particularly with regards to a 87 year old.
— RG (@Rohit_FP) October 2, 2018
Why to intrude in others personal life?
Why they need to be trolled?
Since #KrishnaRajKapoor 's demise no one has laughed?
— India_first🇮🇳.. (@mr_kahna) October 3, 2018
I don't think there is any reason to mourn here. She was 87 and lived her life quite well. She was sick for last few days and people were aware that the moment has come. Obviously people close to her will feel the void in their life but that's it.
— Gunjan Aggarwala (@Gunjanaggarwala) October 3, 2018
Earlier, both Khan and Johar had taken to Twitter after the news of Krishna Raj Kapoor's demise broke out.
If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life.
A very sad loss to all of us.
My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family.
We love you Krishnaji.
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2018
The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8CSo7rw19V
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 1, 2018
