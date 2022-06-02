Aamir Khan Imagined in Iconic Roles He Could 'Ruin' After 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan received a bumpy reception as the trailer of the highly-anticipated ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ India’s take on the evergreen ‘Forrest Gump,’ reminded Bollywood fans of many of Khan’s previous movies. Why? Simply because fans couldn’t stomach the fact that Khan resorted to an “animated” face, something the actor has perhaps “overused” and stuck to in successful outings including ‘Dhoom 3,’ ‘PK,’ and even ‘3 Idiots.’

Worried that ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ may miss the mark with the desi twist to ‘Forrest Gump,’ a user named Atul Mishra shared photoshopped images of Aamir Khan taking on some of the most iconic movie characters which he may “ruin” in the future.

“Some other Hollywood Classics that Aamir Khan can destroy, read the caption. The images are morphed with that of Aamir’s face and a few examples include- ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Schindler’s List,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Pulp Fiction (Double Role),’ ‘The Matrix,’ and ‘The Prestige.’

Some other Hollywood Classics that Aamir Khan can destroy 1. Lord of the Rings pic.twitter.com/suPxGEsPT5 — Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) June 1, 2022

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>3. The Dark Knight <a href=”https://t.co/gPp9CjoMLi”>pic.twitter.com/gPp9CjoMLi</a></p>— Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheAtulMishra/status/1531901719588016129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The Matrix <a href=”https://t.co/W7pcJzim1c”>pic.twitter.com/W7pcJzim1c</a></p>— Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheAtulMishra/status/1531901892900851712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>2. Schindler's List <a href=”https://t.co/NRfKjpcap9″>pic.twitter.com/NRfKjpcap9</a></p>— Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheAtulMishra/status/1531901628127002624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Since uploaded, the Twitter thread has garnered a lot of attention from netizens. It has over 11K likes. “Hahaha hahaha! And I will never watch any of these stupid copies!,” wrote a Twitter user as he Retweeted the thread. Another person wrote, “Akshay Kumar has already murdered “The Matrix” and Aamir has already destroyed “The Prestige”. Dark Knight would be interesting though, with Tiger Shroff as the superhero we deserve.” Here are a few reactions:

This thread.. having a good laugh on the memes .. 😉 some of them, so creative.. https://t.co/mxKNBDcWjt — Rõh Rå (@echoman911) June 2, 2022

Pl do not give him these ideas. Gandalf will never be the same again. Or worse still, the #LOTR Trilogy will be doomed forever https://t.co/lxayVbwzTE — Biscotti (@11Poetic) June 2, 2022

I haven’t watched any of these https://t.co/1yH9KwfTeb — (@mitsuha02814161) June 2, 2022

Already watched “Forest Gump” AK can’t be compared to Tom hank… not interested in #LalSinghChaddha @wandersidd https://t.co/BX5MsFh7ep — Girish Panda (@GirishPanda1) June 2, 2022

What a sexy thread of Aamir Khan. Aamir the destroyer of Hollywood. https://t.co/8BGrHlP0d2 — Wanderer.. (@wanderer_126) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has caught the imagination of social media, but for the wrong reasons. Viewers could not help but notice that while playing the protagonist in this ‘Forrest Gump’ remake, the actor has the same expression on his face which was seen in his previous movies like PK and Dhoom 3. Soon, memes started flying around about how Aamir Khan is playing different characters using the same expression.

The much-awaited trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was launched on Sunday at the finale of IPL 2022. This is for the first time that the trailer of a movie has been released during such a big live cricket ceremony. “Laal Singh Chaddha, a simple man whose extraordinary journey will fill you with love, warmth, happiness and will also make you laugh. Watch Laal’s beautiful journey in cinemas worldwide on 11th August,” the official synopsis of the trailer reads.

