Aamir Khan Might be Perfectionist But Here are the Many Times He Caused Outrage on Desi Internet

Touted as the 'perfectionist' of Bollywood for picking the right scripts at the right time, Aamir Khan recently found himself on the wrong side of the Internet when he sat down with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on an official visit in Istanbul.

Khan, who was in Turkey with his Laal Singh Chaddha crew to finish the shoot on the upcoming film, was snapped with the First Lady, the photos of which were shared by her on Twitter.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" Emine wrote on Twitter after hosting a meeting with Aamir.

The meeting which seemed pretty harmless on paper soon became a talking point in India. "Do us a favor give him citizenship ! We don't want him in India," wrote one furious fan.

"Let him release his film in Turkey, now no one is interested in india to see it," chimed in second as calls to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha grew louder by the minute.

Notably, India’s relationship with Turkey has deteriorated in the past several months, particularly after Article 370 was scrapped in Kashmir last year. Turkey has continued to side with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, reported the print.in. A Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson recently also commented that removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has not contributed to peace and stability in the region.

This, however, isn't the first time Khan has found himself in the eye of a social media storm. A few years ago, Khan along with his wife Kiran Rao were labelled as "anti-nationals" and hyperactive Twitterati suggested the couple move to a different country when a statement made by actor on intolerance set the Indian Internet on fire.

"In the last six to eight months, there has been a growing sense of despondency, I would say. Kiran (wife Kiran Rao) and I have lived all our lives in India. When I sit at home and talk to Kiran, for the first time she said, 'Should we move out of India?' Now that's a disastrous and a very big statement for Kiran to make to me."

She fears for her child, fears for what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers everyday. So that does indicate that there is a sense of growing disquiet, there is this sense of growing despondency apart from alarm. You feel why this is happening, you feel low. That sense does exist in me," said Khan at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards.

His comments were said to be polarising the nation as the couple were subjected to scathing attacks and deplorable remarks made to them suggested that they had done an act of treason.

Back in 2015, Khan received severe bashing online for hurting "Hindu sentiments" with his movie PK that took a swipe at organised religion and godmen.