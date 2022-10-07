Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Finally Drops on Netflix and Twitter is Raving About it

After a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has now been released on the OTT platform Netflix. The romantic comedy-drama, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ahmad Ibn Umar has been directed by Advait Chandan and is a purported remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump. Sadly, the movie had a poor box office performance. The movie became Aamir’s lowest box office results in almost a decade. However, surprisingly, after its OTT release, the movie is now getting good reviews.

“MASTERPIECE. Most under rated film of this generation. Story, Screen Play, Direction, Acting, Songs, Music everything top notch. Once in a generation movie heart touching,” wrote on Twitter user. Another person wrote, “A restrained and understated Laal performed by Aamir while still holding onto his child look innocence and wonder. I don’t know why creatively one thought it was wise to go the animated way through most of the film but I’ll always cherish the last hour of #LaalSinghChaddha.”

Here are a few reactions:

Saw #LaalSinghChaddha yesterday still cannot understand why this film flopped..What a film man Especially climax where laal talks to Rupa under the tree it just choked me. I know one thing for a fact that LSC will be appreciated by many people when watch this on OTT. (1/N) — Sachin Dubey (सांझ) (@Kavi_Kathakar) October 7, 2022

Wow! What a beautiful loving story #LaalSinghChaddha it gives some lessons, poetry, inspiration, meaning of love and life. Such a caring and loving person #LaalSinghChaddha

Thank you for giving beautiful movie! — Rahul Rathod (@nayakrahul387) October 6, 2022

Had watched "Forrest Gump" already but still wanted to give a try to "Laal Singh Chaddha" and I did. Got carried away completely by Aamir Khan's performance. What a terrific actor as always. Kept me engaged in the well attempted Indian adaptation. PERFECTIONIST#LaalSinghChaddha — Fuzail Khan (@khanfuzail55) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Netflix India on Twitter made an official announcement and shared the poster of the film. In the poster, Aamir and Kareena are seen in the main picture, while the background depicts still from the film. The movie is also available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The caption also read, “Keep your popcorn golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is now streaming”. Take a look at the post below.

According to initial reports, Laal Singh Chaddha was set to be released on a streaming platform next year. However, due to poor performance, the creators decided to release it earlier. After a 2-month wait, Laal Singh Chaddha signed a deal with Netflix after much back and forth. The film bombed commercially in theatres, grossing only Rs 130 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 180 crore. In India, the film grossed less than Rs 70 crore.

