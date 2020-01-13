AAP, BJP and Congress Fighting Over a 'Baazigar' Meme on Twitter Sums up Delhi Elections
One of the memes shared by AAP on Twitter is a reference to the 1993 movie, Baazigar.
One of the memes shared by AAP on Twitter is a reference to the 1993 movie, Baazigar.
Delhi elections are around the corner, and the Aam Aadmi Party's IT team has come out with all guns blazing. And this time, they seem to be relying heavily on memes. The head of the IT media team, Ankit Lal told News18, "We know that social media is mostly used by people between the age group of 18 and 35. But we have realised funny content can go far beyond that."
The social media campaign for AAP mostly consists of hilarious memes and one wacky campaign song, "Lage Raho Kejriwal", which has everyone grooving to its beats. One of the memes shared by AAP on Twitter is a reference to the 1993 movie, Baazigar. The meme shows Shahruk Khan as Kejriwal, Kajol as Delhi and Siddharth Ray as BJP and has been taken from the film's song, "Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata", where Ray can be seen woefully looking at Kajol while she appears to be enjoying the company of SRK.
All the best Sir @ManojTiwariMP pic.twitter.com/C9oTfInf7u— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 12, 2020
Soon after, BJP Delhi shot back with a comment that was their own play on the meme. Clearly offended by the meme, the official twitter handle for BJP Delhi wrote, "Whoever is handling this account is writing Arvind Kejriwal’s political obituary. SRK was a manipulative villain in the movie who was plotting against Kajol & her family. He killed Kajol's sister. And, in the end, he got killed for his sins. Same fate awaits Kejriwal in Delhi!"
Whoever is handling this account is writing Arvind Kejriwal’s political obituary. SRK was a manipulative villain in the movie who was plotting against Kajol & her family. He killed Kajol's sister.And, in the end, he got killed for his sins. Same fate awaits Kejriwal in Delhi! https://t.co/Bv2mTHBD2N— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 12, 2020
And just in no time, Delhi Congress also joined the game.
Dear @AamAadmiParty & @BJP4India,As you can see in the picture, Kajol (Delhi) doesn't seem interested in either of you and is actually looking towards Congress! We assure you that we will rescue Delhi from both of you. https://t.co/PTxzvNg40L— Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) January 13, 2020
With the AAP, Congress and BJP Delhi fighting over a meme, who do you think will have the last laugh?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Anushka Sharma Begun Prep for Biopic on Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?
- Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Has a Heroic Weekend at Box Office, Earns Rs 61.75 Crore
- Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan Team up for Mr Lele, Release Date Announced
- Kolkata Women Sing Bengali Version of 'The Rapist Is You' Anthem to Protest PM Modi's Visit
- Pullela Gopichand Reveals Story Behind Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's Bitter Rivalry